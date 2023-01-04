Insulin market size to increase by USD 1,662.41 million: North America will account for 36% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 04, 2023, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin market by type, distribution channel, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 1.77% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,662.41 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The insulin market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Braun SE: The company offers insulin that has a highly transparent barrel with high contrast black graduation for easy reading and exact dosing.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers insulin that is single-use, sterile, and non-toxic.
- Biocon Ltd.: The company offers insulin named Basalog for diabetes patients in India.
- Cardinal Health Inc.: The company offers insulin that is sterile, single-use, and individually packaged.
- CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG: The company offers insulin that facilitates reliable dosing of fluid under all handling conditions and customized print options on syringe and dispenser barrel.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Gerresheimer AG
- Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries
- Healthwarehouse.com Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global insulin market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 38% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising number of overweight and obese people are driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes, the increasing exposure to risk factors that lead to diabetes, the favorable government initiatives. However, stringent regulatory requirements for product approval are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market segmentation
- Based on type, the market is segmented into insulin analog and human insulin. The insulin analogs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Related Reports:
The human insulin drugs market size in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 137.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The rising prevalence of diabetes in Brazil is notably driving the human insulin drugs market growth in Brazil, although factors such as the high cost of human insulin drugs may impede market growth.
The insulin syringes market size is projected to grow by USD 408.67 million with a CAGR of 4.69% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by disease type (type 2 diabetes and type 1 diabetes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this insulin market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the insulin market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the insulin market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of insulin market vendors
|
Insulin Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
154
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.77%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1,662.41 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
1.34
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Key countries
|
US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AdvaCare Pharma, ASP Healthcare Pty Ltd., B. Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Biocon Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG, Eli Lilly and Co., Gerresheimer AG, Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, Healthwarehouse.com Inc., Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., Hi Tech Medics Pvt Ltd., Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, Novo Nordisk AS, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, UltiMed Inc., Wockhardt Ltd., and Nipro Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's health care market reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global insulin market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global insulin market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Insulin analog - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Insulin analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Insulin analog - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Human insulin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Human insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Human insulin - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Retail pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Online pharmacies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 B. Braun SE
- Exhibit 108: B. Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 109: B. Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 110: B. Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 111: B. Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: B. Braun SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Exhibit 113: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Biocon Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: Biocon Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Biocon Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Biocon Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Biocon Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.7 CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG
- Exhibit 127: CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: CODAN Medizinische Gerate GmbH and Co KG - Key offerings
- 12.8 Eli Lilly and Co.
- Exhibit 130: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Gerresheimer AG
- Exhibit 133: Gerresheimer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Gerresheimer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Gerresheimer AG - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Gerresheimer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Gerresheimer AG - Segment focus
- 12.10 Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries
- Exhibit 138: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries - Key offerings
- 12.11 Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd.
- Exhibit 141: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research
- Exhibit 144: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Overview
- Exhibit 145: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research - Key offerings
- 12.13 Nipro Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Nipro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Nipro Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Novo Nordisk AS
- Exhibit 151: Novo Nordisk AS - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Novo Nordisk AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Novo Nordisk AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Novo Nordisk AS - Segment focus
- 12.15 Pfizer Inc.
- Exhibit 155: Pfizer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Pfizer Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Sanofi SA
- Exhibit 159: Sanofi SA - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Sanofi SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: Sanofi SA - Key news
- Exhibit 162: Sanofi SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 163: Sanofi SA - Segment focus
- 12.17 Wockhardt Ltd.
- Exhibit 164: Wockhardt Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: Wockhardt Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: Wockhardt Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Wockhardt Ltd. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article