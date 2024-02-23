Insulin Pen Global Market Outlook Report 2024-2028: Current Market Size and Revenue Growth Prospects for Insulin Pens, with Market Share Analysis by Type, Onset Time, End User and Geographical Region

23 Feb, 2024, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insulin pen market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, reaching $14.1 billion by the end of 2028.
Growth in this market is fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. As lifestyles change and obesity rates increase, so does the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, type 1 diabetes rates continue to rise, and both types require insulin for management.
The market for insulin delivery systems is a crucial segment in healthcare, pivotal in addressing diabetes, a chronic ailment affecting millions worldwide. These systems encompass a broad array of tools and techniques to simplify the administration of insulin, a hormone vital for regulating glucose levels in individuals with diabetes. Over time, these systems have undergone significant advancements, providing diabetic individuals with more user-friendly and effective methods to manage their health.
Integral components of this market are insulin pens, pumps, syringes, and patches, each offering distinct advantages and functionalities tailored to the diverse requirements of diabetes patients.
Insulin pens are a shining example of innovation in diabetes treatment, transforming the day-to-day management of this chronic disease. Insulin pens, designed to be user-friendly and portable, have become essential tools for millions worldwide who rely on insulin therapy. These pens provide a practical, discreet, and accurate method of delivering insulin, allowing people with diabetes to administer exact amounts effortlessly and enabling them to live more flexible and balanced lives. Insulin pens have improved in form, functionality, and compatibility since their beginnings, establishing a new standard in diabetes care and improving the quality of life for individuals with the disease. In 2022, the reusable insulin pen segment held the highest market share at about 51.5%, followed by disposable pens at 48.5%.
Report Scope
This report thoroughly examines the worldwide market size of global insulin pen delivery technology, enhancing its appeal to stakeholders and readers alike. Current and historical market revenues are estimated based on the type, duration, end user and region.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for insulin pen
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to insulin pens, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, onset time, end user, and geographical region
- A look at the innovations, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the insulin pen market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Market Summary
- Report Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions
- Diabetes
- Type 1 Diabetes
- Type 2 Diabetes
- Role of Insulin
- Diabetes Treatment
- Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Onset Time
- Market Overview and Discussion
- Long-Acting Insulin
- Rapid-Acting Insulin
- Intermediate-Acting Insulin
- Short-Acting Insulin
- Market Size and Forecast
- Long-Acting Insulin Pens
- Intermediate-Acting Insulin Pens
- Short-Acting Insulin Pens
- Rapid-Acting Insulin Pens
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Overview
- Hospitals
- Pharmacies
- Market Size and Forecast
- Global Insulin Pen End-Users Market
- North American End-User Market
- European End-User Market
- Asia-Pacific End-User Market
- Rest of the World's End-User Market
Chapter 7 ESG Development
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
- Overview and Industry Scenario
- Company Shares
- Recent Key Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- AstraZeneca
- Biocon
- Boehringer Ingelheim International
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Sanofi
- Viatris Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9gtfb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article