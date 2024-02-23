Insulin Pen Global Market Outlook Report 2024-2028: Current Market Size and Revenue Growth Prospects for Insulin Pens, with Market Share Analysis by Type, Onset Time, End User and Geographical Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Insulin Pen Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insulin pen market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%, reaching $14.1 billion by the end of 2028.

Growth in this market is fueled by the rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide. As lifestyles change and obesity rates increase, so does the incidence of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, type 1 diabetes rates continue to rise, and both types require insulin for management.

The market for insulin delivery systems is a crucial segment in healthcare, pivotal in addressing diabetes, a chronic ailment affecting millions worldwide. These systems encompass a broad array of tools and techniques to simplify the administration of insulin, a hormone vital for regulating glucose levels in individuals with diabetes. Over time, these systems have undergone significant advancements, providing diabetic individuals with more user-friendly and effective methods to manage their health.

Integral components of this market are insulin pens, pumps, syringes, and patches, each offering distinct advantages and functionalities tailored to the diverse requirements of diabetes patients.

Insulin pens are a shining example of innovation in diabetes treatment, transforming the day-to-day management of this chronic disease. Insulin pens, designed to be user-friendly and portable, have become essential tools for millions worldwide who rely on insulin therapy. These pens provide a practical, discreet, and accurate method of delivering insulin, allowing people with diabetes to administer exact amounts effortlessly and enabling them to live more flexible and balanced lives. Insulin pens have improved in form, functionality, and compatibility since their beginnings, establishing a new standard in diabetes care and improving the quality of life for individuals with the disease. In 2022, the reusable insulin pen segment held the highest market share at about 51.5%, followed by disposable pens at 48.5%.

Report Scope

This report thoroughly examines the worldwide market size of global insulin pen delivery technology, enhancing its appeal to stakeholders and readers alike. Current and historical market revenues are estimated based on the type, duration, end user and region.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for insulin pen

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020-2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to insulin pens, accompanied by a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by type, onset time, end user, and geographical region

A look at the innovations, technological advancements, and the launch of novel products from market players

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and product pipeline of the industry, and discussion on ESG challenges and ESG practices in the insulin pen market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players in the industry



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Outlook

Market Summary

Report Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Definitions

Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Role of Insulin

Diabetes Treatment

Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview and Discussion

Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Onset Time

Market Overview and Discussion

Long-Acting Insulin

Rapid-Acting Insulin

Intermediate-Acting Insulin

Short-Acting Insulin

Market Size and Forecast

Long-Acting Insulin Pens

Intermediate-Acting Insulin Pens

Short-Acting Insulin Pens

Rapid-Acting Insulin Pens

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End User

Market Overview

Hospitals

Pharmacies

Market Size and Forecast

Global Insulin Pen End-Users Market

North American End-User Market

European End-User Market

Asia-Pacific End-User Market

Rest of the World's End-User Market

Chapter 7 ESG Development

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview and Industry Scenario

Company Shares

Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

AstraZeneca

Biocon

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Eli Lilly And Co.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis Ag

Novo Nordisk A/S

Sanofi

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9gtfb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg





SOURCE Research and Markets