Insulin Pens Market to grow by USD 3.43 billion | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 22, 2021, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin pens market is poised to grow by USD 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the insulin pens market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of diabetes cases, the rising government initiatives to prevent diabetes in developed countries, and the increasing product launches.
The insulin pens market analysis includes the product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the insulin pens market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The insulin pens market covers the following areas:
Insulin Pens Market Sizing
Insulin Pens Market Forecast
Insulin Pens Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Emperra GmbH E-Health Technologies
- Innovation Zed Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nemera
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Owen Mumford Ltd.
- Sanofi SA
Global Diabetes Management Devices Market- The diabetes management devices market is segmented by product (blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery systems) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Global Infrared Thermometers Market- The infrared thermometers market is segmented by type (non-contact infrared thermometers and contact infrared thermometers) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
SOURCE Technavio
