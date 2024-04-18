Insulin Pump Market size to record USD 5.46 billion growth from 2023-2027, Increase in awareness programs for diabetes is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insulin pump market size is estimated to grow by USD 5465.96 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of growth_momentum_prefix 16.25% during the forecast period. The Insulin Pump Market is driven by organizations promoting diabetes awareness and research, such as the European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes (EFSD) and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Insulin pumps, computerized devices for diabetic persons, are advancing with AI and ML technology, smartphones, and closed-loop systems. Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and aging are key disease indicators. Retail and hospital pharmacies stock insulin pumps, tubeless and AI-enabled, for managing glucose levels against risk factors like alcohol and cigarette use.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insulin Pump Market 2023-2027

Innovation Sparks Market Growth:

The Insulin Pump Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly Type 1, in developed and emerging nations. Insulin pumps, computerized devices that deliver insulin to diabetic persons, are becoming increasingly popular as an alternative to insulin injections. Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are being integrated into insulin pumps to improve diabetes management. These AI-enabled pumps can monitor sugar levels, diagnose patterns, and even operate in a closed loop system. Type 2 diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, geriatric population, and various disease indications such as cataract, glaucoma, hypertension, are driving market growth. Retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies are key distribution channels. Obesity prevalence, IT devices, home infusion treatment, and the development of artificial pancreas systems are further market trends. Risk factors like alcohol and cigarette use, aging, and unhealthy lifestyles are fueling the need for insulin pumps in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients. Medicare policies and the availability of tubeless insulin pumps are also influencing market dynamics.

Addressing Challenges:

The insulin pump market faces challenges due to high costs, affecting adoption and accessibility for diabetes patients, particularly in regions with limited resources. Sedentary lifestyles and aging populations increase the incidence of diabetes, a disease indication for insulin pumps. Geriatric patients and those with conditions like hypertension, cataract, glaucoma, and Type 2 diabetes are common users. Insulin pumps, priced between USD4,500 and USD6,500, require ongoing expenses for supplies. Retail and hospital pharmacies distribute these IT devices, which include tubeless, patch, and tethered pumps. Automatic administration via electronic insulin pumps and smartphones enhances diabetes management. Developed nations grapple with these costs, while obesity prevalence fuels diabetes risk factors like unhealthy lifestyles, alcohol, and cigarette use. Medicare policies and clinical trials explore solutions for affordable insulin pump therapy, including home infusion treatment and artificial pancreas systems.

Analyst Review

The Insulin Pump Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, particularly Type 1 diabetes, among the global population. Computerized insulin pumps have become essential devices for diabetic persons to manage their sugar monitoring and diabetes treatment effectively. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in insulin pumps is revolutionizing diabetes care, enabling closed-loop systems for Type 1 diabetes patients. Furthermore, AI-enabled pumps are also being explored for Type 2 diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, geriatric population, cataract, glaucoma, hypertension, and other disease indications. Retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy channels are key distribution channels for insulin pumps, with IT devices and home infusion treatment driving market expansion. The obesity prevalence is also fueling the demand for insulin pumps as an effective solution for managing diabetes and associated conditions.

Market Overview

The Insulin Pump Market represents a significant segment of the Diabetes Care Devices industry. Comprised of devices such as Insulin Pumps and Insulin Pump Systems, this market caters to the needs of individuals with diabetes mellitus who require regular insulin administration. These devices offer advantages like programmable insulin delivery, continuous insulin infusion, and real-time insulin dosing adjustment. Companies like Dexcom, Insulet Corporation, and Medtronic dominate the market. Smart insulin pumps with Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with mobile applications are gaining popularity. The market is driven by factors like increasing diabetes prevalence, technological advancements, and growing awareness about the benefits of insulin pumps. However, challenges like high cost and potential complications persist. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for portable and user-friendly insulin delivery systems.

Key Companies:

Insulin Pump Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Insulin Pump Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Beta Bionics Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dexcom Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Eoflow Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MannKind Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Senseonics Holdings Inc., SOOIL Development Co. Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ypsomed AG, CeQur SA

