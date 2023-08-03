Insulin pump market to grow by USD 5,465.96 million from 2022 to 2027|The rising global burden of diabetes drives growth - Technavio

03 Aug, 2023, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin pump market size is expected to increase by USD 5,465.96 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!
The insulin pump market covers the following areas:
Company Landscape
The global infusion pump market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. The insulin pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Company Offerings
- Abbott Laboratories - The company offers insulin pumps such as FreeStyle Libre 3.
- B.Braun SE - The company offers insulin pumps such as Space GlucoseControl.
- Beta Bionics Inc. - The company offers insulin pumps such as iLet Bionic Pancreas.
For market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes
Key Market Segmentation
This insulin pump market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (tethered pumps and patch pumps), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
- The tethered pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Insulin pumps are flexible tubes that go through the skin, have controls, are portable, and can be worn under or outside of clothing. For instance, Animas Vibe is also made to reduce some of the inconveniences associated with using an insulin pump. Its direct integration with the Dexcom G4 Platinum CGM. Hence, such factors boost the tethered pumps segment of the market during the forecast period.
View Sample Report in minutes of this report for more highlights into the market segments.
Regional Market Outlook
- North America will contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the insulin pump market in the region can be attributed to the increase in technological advances in the healthcare sector and a high incidence of type 1 and type-2 diabetes. The US is the major contributor to generating revenue in the regional market. This is because of the high incidence of the diabetic population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and growing technological advances. Furthermore, the availability of technically advanced products is likely to spur the demand in the insulin pump market in these countries. Hence, owing to such factors, the insulin pump market in North America is estimated to grow during the forecast period.
For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- B.Braun SE
- Beta Bionics Inc.
- ConvaTec Group Plc
- Dexcom Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Co.
- Eoflow Co. Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Insulet Corp.
- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- MannKind Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Nipro Corp.
- Nova Biomedical Corp.
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Senseonics Holdings Inc.
- SOOIL Development Co. Ltd.
- Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Ypsomed AG
- CeQur SA
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Market Dynamics
The rising global burden of diabetes drives the growth of the insulin pump market. When the human body cannot use insulin effectively or when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin diabetes disease occurs. Furthermore, adults between the ages of 20 and 79 who had diabetes were estimated to be around 463 million, and by 2045. It is predicted that this number will reach 700 million and in low- and middle-income nations, 79% of adults with diabetes reside. The growing incidence of type 1 and type-2 diabetes will significantly increase healthcare costs and the average health expenditure for diabetes is approximately 9% of the total health expenditure. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the insulin pump market during the forecast period.
High costs associated with insulin pumps challenge the growth of the insulin pump market. Insulin pumps are complex in nature. Medical devices involve not only the initial cost of the device but also ongoing expenses for supplies such as infusion sets, reservoirs, and batteries. For instance, there are numerous pumps available, and their prices without insurance range between USD 4,500 and USD 6,500. Hence, factors such as the high costs of insulin pumps can become a major challenge for the growth of the global insulin pump market during the forecast period.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The type 2 diabetes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.37 billion between 2022 and 2027. This market report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (insulin, dpp-4 inhibitor, glp-1 receptor agonists, sglt-2 inhibitors, and others), distribution channel (retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The rising prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the type 2 diabetes (T2D) market growth.
The digital diabetes management market size is expected to increase by USD 12.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.15%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers digital diabetes management market segmentation by type (wearable devices and hand-held devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising global burden of diabetes is notably driving the digital diabetes management market growth.
|
Insulin Pump Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.25%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 5,465.96 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
15.15
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 48%
|
Key countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Beta Bionics Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dexcom Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Eoflow Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MannKind Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Senseonics Holdings Inc., SOOIL Development Co. Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ypsomed AG, and CeQur SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global insulin pump market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global insulin pump market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Tethered pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Tethered pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Tethered pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Tethered pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Tethered pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Patch pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Patch pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Patch pumps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Patch pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Patch pumps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 99: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Abbott Laboratories
- Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Abbott Laboratories - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus
- 12.4 B.Braun SE
- Exhibit 112: B.Braun SE - Overview
- Exhibit 113: B.Braun SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: B.Braun SE - Key news
- Exhibit 115: B.Braun SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: B.Braun SE - Segment focus
- 12.5 Beta Bionics Inc.
- Exhibit 117: Beta Bionics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Beta Bionics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Beta Bionics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.6 CeQur SA
- Exhibit 120: CeQur SA - Overview
- Exhibit 121: CeQur SA - Key offerings
- 12.7 Dexcom Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Dexcom Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Dexcom Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Dexcom Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 125: Dexcom Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Eoflow Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 126: Eoflow Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Eoflow Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Eoflow Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.9 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Insulet Corp.
- Exhibit 134: Insulet Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Insulet Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Insulet Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 137: Insulet Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 MannKind Corp.
- Exhibit 143: MannKind Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: MannKind Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: MannKind Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.13 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 146: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 148: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 150: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 12.14 Nipro Corp.
- Exhibit 151: Nipro Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Nipro Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Nipro Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 154: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 155: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.15 SOOIL Development Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: SOOIL Development Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: SOOIL Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: SOOIL Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.
- Exhibit 159: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Ypsomed AG
- Exhibit 162: Ypsomed AG - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Ypsomed AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Ypsomed AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Ypsomed AG - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article