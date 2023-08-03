Insulin pump market to grow by USD 5,465.96 million from 2022 to 2027|The rising global burden of diabetes drives growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The insulin pump market size is expected to increase by USD 5,465.96 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 16.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Health Care Equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The insulin pump market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insulin Pump Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The global infusion pump market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. The insulin pump market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers insulin pumps such as FreeStyle Libre 3.

B.Braun SE - The company offers insulin pumps such as Space GlucoseControl.

Beta Bionics Inc. - The company offers insulin pumps such as iLet Bionic Pancreas.

Key Market Segmentation

This insulin pump market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (tethered pumps and patch pumps), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The tethered pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Insulin pumps are flexible tubes that go through the skin, have controls, are portable, and can be worn under or outside of clothing. For instance, Animas Vibe is also made to reduce some of the inconveniences associated with using an insulin pump. Its direct integration with the Dexcom G4 Platinum CGM. Hence, such factors boost the tethered pumps segment of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the insulin pump market in the region can be attributed to the increase in technological advances in the healthcare sector and a high incidence of type 1 and type-2 diabetes. The US is the major contributor to generating revenue in the regional market. This is because of the high incidence of the diabetic population, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and growing technological advances. Furthermore, the availability of technically advanced products is likely to spur the demand in the insulin pump market in these countries. Hence, owing to such factors, the insulin pump market in North America is estimated to grow during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B.Braun SE

Beta Bionics Inc.

ConvaTec Group Plc

Dexcom Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Eoflow Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Insulet Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

MannKind Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nipro Corp.

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Novo Nordisk AS

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

SOOIL Development Co. Ltd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Ypsomed AG

CeQur SA

Market Dynamics

The rising global burden of diabetes drives the growth of the insulin pump market. When the human body cannot use insulin effectively or when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin diabetes disease occurs. Furthermore, adults between the ages of 20 and 79 who had diabetes were estimated to be around 463 million, and by 2045. It is predicted that this number will reach 700 million and in low- and middle-income nations, 79% of adults with diabetes reside. The growing incidence of type 1 and type-2 diabetes will significantly increase healthcare costs and the average health expenditure for diabetes is approximately 9% of the total health expenditure. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the insulin pump market during the forecast period.

High costs associated with insulin pumps challenge the growth of the insulin pump market. Insulin pumps are complex in nature. Medical devices involve not only the initial cost of the device but also ongoing expenses for supplies such as infusion sets, reservoirs, and batteries. For instance, there are numerous pumps available, and their prices without insurance range between USD 4,500 and USD 6,500. Hence, factors such as the high costs of insulin pumps can become a major challenge for the growth of the global insulin pump market during the forecast period.

Insulin Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,465.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B.Braun SE, Beta Bionics Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Dexcom Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., Eoflow Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Insulet Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., MannKind Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, Senseonics Holdings Inc., SOOIL Development Co. Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ypsomed AG, and CeQur SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

