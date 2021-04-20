inSupply Labs Creates a New CBD Consumer Category with Launch of High Potency Pain Relief Topical

After a year of R&D, the team at inSupply has developed a topical formulation that includes an all-natural, proprietary blend of analgesic botanicals mixed with 11% pure CBD isolate. "We tested numerous full-spectrum blends and realized that the higher concentrations of pure CBD isolate had significantly better efficacy among our small test groups," said inSupply CEO, James Esposito. "Because we manufacture our own processing equipment and perform all of the extraction in-house, we're able to manage quality and significantly reduce costs end-to-end and pass those savings on to our customers."

The Aces brand was created for hard-working musicians, action sports athletes, fitness fanatics, and anyone that needs a little help maintaining their youthful lifestyles. "I wanted to create a brand that felt like it was for me and my buddies," said inSupply's Chief Creative, Miq Willmott. "I work with my hands daily, and over the years I've tried countless CBD products with varying degrees of disappointing effects. I've also been put off by all of the faux-medical and contrived all-natural lookalike branding I've seen online and in stores." Miq has a long history of creating artwork and merchandise for bands like Mötley Crüe, The Ramones, and Guns 'n' Roses, so it was only natural for him to create a brand "for those who live life turned up to 11."

inSupply believes that Aces will quickly become the Red Bull of the CBD space. People are in need of natural, everyday pain relief, and high dose CBD products are the answer. inSupply has enlisted high-profile New York City-based agency, Mirrorball, to craft a launch campaign utilizing direct-to-consumer digital advertising, social media, influencer activations, and an affiliate marketing program. Mirrorball CEO Michael Blatter said, "This has become a passion project for us. We have sampled the product with our families and friends and the results have been jaw-dropping. We can't wait to see the Aces brand take off!"

Aces Joint Repair

For Those About to Rock - We Will Soothe You!

About inSupply Labs

Aces Joint Repair is the flagship brand of InSupply Labs. Our Portland-based state-of-the-art factory and laboratory extracts a variety of Cannabinoids from premium US-grown hemp. Our innovation team is on the forefront of extraction, formulation, packaging, and branding a variety of Non-THC Hemp Products. We process and distribute wholesale CBD, CBG, and CBN Cannabinoid Isolates. We sell our in-house brands directly to consumers via our website SageStreetTrading.com. Our consumer brands are available at retailers throughout the United States.

SOURCE inSupply Labs

Related Links

https://insupplylabs.com

