Insurance Agencies Global Market to Reach $148.99 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Insurance Agencies Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global insurance agencies market is expected to grow from $116.43 billion in 2021 to $123.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The market is expected to grow to $148.99 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.



North America was the largest region in the insurance agencies accounting for in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in insurance agencies market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Increased awareness about the benefits of insurance coverage is expected to drive the insurance agency's market. The pandemic has alerted the public and made them aware of the uncertainty, which led them towards opting for insurance to protect their and their family's lives.

The demand for insurance plans has seen a significant increase over the last few months, with the percentage of buyers and people intending to buy rising to 55% and 60%. The insurance agencies help the people in obtaining the best insurance policy as per their needs and budget. Hence, a higher awareness rate among the public on the benefits of insurance coverage aids in the growth of the insurance agencies market.



Change in consumers' behavior of approaching the insurance providers directly for availing insurance policies instead of insurance agencies is expected to hinder the market growth. Customers feel empowered to forego agents and brokers as most of the insurance providers are providing online services.

According to Capgemini and Efma's World Insurance Report 2020, people of all ages are now adopting a millennial mentality where they trust their research through a variety of channels, primarily digital channels to gather information and directly purchase insurance products online. Moreover, online term plans offered by life insurance companies are comparatively 20-30% cheaper than offline ones. Thus, changing customer approach towards insurance agencies eliminates the involvement of agencies and brokers in the process of insurance purchase, which in turn is restricting the growth of the insurance agencies market.



Introduction to technology-enabled services and platforms is a leading trend in the insurance agencies market. Insurance and technology companies are assisting insurance agencies by developing technology-enabled services and platforms for enhancing smooth customer experience and versatility.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Insurance Agencies Market Characteristics



3. Insurance Agencies Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Insurance Agencies



5. Insurance Agencies Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Insurance Agencies Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Insurance Agencies Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Insurance Agencies Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Insurance Agencies Market, Segmentation By Insurance

Life Insurance

Property & Casualty Insurance

Health & Medical Insurance

Other Insurances

6.2. Global Insurance Agencies Market, Segmentation By Mode

Online

Offline

6.3. Global Insurance Agencies Market, Segmentation By End User

Corporate

Individual

7. Insurance Agencies Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Insurance Agencies Market



9. China Insurance Agencies Market



10. India Insurance Agencies Market



11. Japan Insurance Agencies Market



12. Australia Insurance Agencies Market



13. Indonesia Insurance Agencies Market



14. South Korea Insurance Agencies Market



15. Western Europe Insurance Agencies Market



16. UK Insurance Agencies Market



17. Germany Insurance Agencies Market



18. France Insurance Agencies Market



19. Eastern Europe Insurance Agencies Market



20. Russia Insurance Agencies Market



21. North America Insurance Agencies Market



22. USA Insurance Agencies Market



23. South America Insurance Agencies Market



24. Brazil Insurance Agencies Market



25. Middle East Insurance Agencies Market



26. Africa Insurance Agencies Market



27. Insurance Agencies Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insurance Agencies Market



29. Insurance Agencies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned

McGriff Insurance Services

Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC

Aon PLC.

Brown & Brown Insurance Inc.

HUB International Ltd.

USI Insurance Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8shisk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets