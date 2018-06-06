Insurance Agency Marketing Provider Give Your Kid a Million Launches Life Insurance Digital Marketing Solution for Independent Property and Casualty Agents

OAK BROOK, Ill., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Give Your Kid a Million, a suburban Chicago-based life insurance marketing company, today announced the launch of its advanced life insurance marketing tools and platform.

Give Your Kid a Million's innovative approach to marketing life insurance can help independent property and casualty agencies grow and sell more life insurance through an automated platform which includes robust, turnkey delivery of compelling marketing content.

Give Your Kid a Million helps Independent Property and Casualty Agencies sell life insurance policies to new and existing prospects within exclusive territories

Give Your Kid a Million was created by Michael Schafer, a seasoned life insurance marketer. "Independent insurance agents haven't had the marketing reach or the resources that the large insurers have when it comes to marketing and selling life insurance. We aim to level that playing field with our services, which include a digital marketing platform, an exclusive website and territory, weekly social media content, and creative marketing programs that will help independent agents round out their book of business," said Schafer.

Even the company's name, "Give Your Kid a Million" is a creative hook that Schafer developed to attract attention to the need for more families to purchase life insurance. "As an industry, we tend to talk about products, like term or whole life, or we talk about our companies. What we don't talk about is what happens when someone dies, which is what life insurance is all about. Give Your Kid a Million puts the benefit of the product in the name, in a compelling way that gets conversations started between our agency partners and their customers, about making sure their families are secure if the unthinkable happens." According to LIMRA, a worldwide researcher in the insurance and financial services space, nearly 5 million households with children under 18 have no life insurance and tend to estimate the cost of life insurance as 3x higher than the actual cost.

"Independent agents want to sell more life, but they don't have the time to do it. They're busy. We've got a creative hook, an automated platform that will help agents market life insurance and creative content that is updated and delivered on a regular basis. Our services don't replace what they're already doing; we augment, rather than replace, the agent's existing marketing mix and we've priced our services accordingly." Agencies (which Give Your Kid a Million calls "Exclusive Agency Partners") get an exclusive territory according to the communities they serve and are the sole agency representing Give Your Kid a Million in their area. With a few quick steps, agents can launch a co-branded Give Your Kid a Million website, outfitted with search marketing, social media, and marketing automation technologies. The website augments the agency partners' existing website. Give Your Kid a Million experts feed partners' social calendars with posts/updates, while drip emails campaigns, newsletters, blog posts and press releases are set up for automatic distribution. Agency partners' lead data, such as name and email address, is captured automatically and saved in a built-in CRM, along with lead path tracking, lead analytics, and instant email/SMS notification every time a lead comes in.

"Give Your Kid a Million is the tagline that starts conversations with families about risk management and planning, and then possibly on to other insurance products," said Ron Huisman of Hanford Insurance in Geneseo, Illinois. Hanford was one of the first agencies to sign with Give Your Kid a Million. Hanford insurance agency's CEO Brad Toone added, "I think Give Your Kid a Million will do a great job developing our life sales department, and further help educate our customers and future customers about what's available to help them protect their futures."

Give Your Kid a Million's marketing packages start as low as $199 per month. For more information about Give Your Kid a Million, visit www.giveyourkidamillion.com.

About Give Your Kid a Million

Give Your Kid a Million helps Independent Property and Casualty Agencies sell life insurance policies to new and existing prospects within exclusive territories. Using an automated, subscription-based marketing platform and professionally-developed content, Give Your Kid a Million helps its agency partners focus on their clients and new prospects, and spend less time learning and managing the ever-changing world of digital technology. For more information about Give Your Kid a Million, visit www.giveyourkidamillion.com or contact our PR manager Margo Pelak - margo@gykam.com

