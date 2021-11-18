Insurance Analytics and AI Expert Kenny Holms Joins Insurance Platform Accelerant as Chief Decision Scientist

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerant , a technology-fueled insurance platform that empowers underwriters to more effectively and confidently serve small and medium-sized enterprises, today announced the appointment of Chief Decision Scientist Kenny Holms. Holms's appointment will deepen the company's commitment to serving its network of MGU/MGA Members with better data and decision tools to improve outcomes.

Accelerant, founded in 2018, is rebuilding the way that underwriters share and exchange risk by aligning incentives, improving data quality, and increasing transparency. Historically, underwriting teams supporting complex or niche lines of business have been left without modern solutions to enable their work — hindering their ability to get capacity or properly understand and exchange risk. But that changes with Accelerant. The company serves managing general agents and underwriters across Europe and the United States and takes a partner-first approach, using its data platform to help members better understand risk, benefit from insights, and handle operational and regulatory complexity.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Kenny to our team. Over the course of his career, Kenny has specialized in bringing together data science, AI, machine learning, and actuarial expertise to create optimized insurance solutions," said Jeff Radke, CEO at Accelerant. "With his wealth of experience in insurtech combined with his background as an actuary, Kenny is uniquely positioned to help our team support our Members in making smart decisions by leveraging our data-driven platform and understanding their individual circumstances."

"In today's increasingly digital landscape, there's more data than ever before, but oftentimes, legacy companies aren't even capturing it — let alone leveraging it. In contrast, Accelerant has embraced AI and decision science to develop a data-centric approach that's specifically tailored to the challenges of P&C insurance," Holms said. "I'm excited to join Chief Data Officer Heather Wentworth and the rest of the Accelerant team to apply decision science and data analytics to empower our member MGUs and support Accelerant's mission."

Holms has considerable experience building and leading cross-functional analytical teams in the global re/insurance industry. He has previously served as Senior Vice President at Acrisure, Chief Data Scientist & Chief Actuary at Willis Towers Watson's InsurTech MGA platform, and Head of Predictive Analytics & Chief Pricing Actuary at Argo Group. He received his Ph.D. in Physics from Glasgow's University of Strathclyde, where he studied computational, nonlinear, and quantum optics.

