Insurance Applications Group, Inc.'s Essential StaffCARE wins ClearlyRated Best of Insurance Award for superior client service

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essential StaffCARE (ESC), a proprietary benefits program developed by Insurance Applications Group, Inc. (IAG), a leading Insurtech company specializing in integrated employee benefit products and administrative technologies for high-turnover industries, today announced that they have received the ClearlyRated Best of Insurance Award for providing superior service to their clients.

Best of Insurance® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Best of Insurance winners have a Net Promoter Score®️ that is 2.4 times higher than the industry average.

ESC received a Net Promoter Score® of 76.4, a full 225 percent higher than the insurance industry's average of 34 percent in 2021 (a Net Promoter Score® of 70 or higher is considered world class customer service).

ESC received a 4.7 out of 5 customer rating.

ESC received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 81.3 percent of their clients, significantly higher than the insurance industry's average of 49 percent.

"Our whole team is thrilled to receive the Best of Insurance award, one that is recognized as truly special within the industry because it is based solely on direct client satisfaction survey responses," said J. Marshall Dye, President and CEO of Essential StaffCARE and IAG. "We have won many awards throughout the years, but this one stands out."

"We have deliberately employed ClearlyRated in order to ensure we get an unbiased, holistic, independent assessment of where we are as a company, and identify areas that may need improvement," Dye continued. "ClearlyRated has ensured we keep our fingers on the pulse of client expectations, as well as industry trends, so we can deliver continuous improvements and succeed in providing true value to our clients."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Insurance award for client satisfaction have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional client service, even as Covid-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Insurance winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com."

About Essential StaffCARE

Essential StaffCARE is the largest provider of Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant health plans and voluntary supplemental employee benefits to the Staffing Industry. Serving over 2,500 staffing company clients and enrolling over 750,000 temporary employees annually, ESC offers a full array of employee benefit insurance products including: ACA-compliant Minimum Essential Coverage plans, fully-insured and self-funded Major Medical plans, Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) plans, fixed indemnity medical plans, virtual primary care, virtual behavioral health, dental, vision, term life, critical illness, accident, and other employee benefit offerings. ESC also offers comprehensive digital enrollment, and ACA audit technology solutions. ESC is an American Staffing Association (ASA) Corporate Partner, and an award-winning member of the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU). Learn more at essentialstaffcare.com.

About Best of Insurance™

ClearlyRated's Best of Insurance® Award recognizes insurance providers that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the insurance industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients and internal staff. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated implements paired survey and award programs for providers of business services and in 2018 announced the launch of their comprehensive client survey program designed to help B2B service firms of all shapes and sizes measure client satisfaction, build online reputation, and differentiate themselves on service quality.

