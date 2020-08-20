Insurance Attorney Meloney Perry Earns 2021 Best Lawyers in America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry Law P.C. founder Meloney Perry has earned recognition in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected peer review legal guides in the nation.

A Best Lawyers honoree since 2019, Ms. Perry is recognized in the 2021 guide for insurance law and insurance litigation.

"I am a big believer in building relationships with clients and your peers," Ms. Perry said. "I'm excited and honored that others recognize the work that our firm accomplishes for our clients."

The Best Lawyers in America listing is compiled following a rigorous selection process that includes peer nominations, a review of prior nominees, and the final selection by the Best Lawyers editors, who recognize the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the country.

Ms. Perry has more than 25 years of experience defending insurance companies in insurance coverage disputes, bad-faith and class-action litigation. She serves as the primary counsel for a major national insurance firm and represents business owners involved in insurance and business disputes in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

She has earned individual accolades by Texas Super Lawyers for her insurance practice, while Perry Law has earned placement in U.S. News – Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms.

Ms. Perry is an author and presenter, frequently conducting seminars that focus on insurance coverage issues and the law. In addition, she has held leadership positions in professional organizations including the State Bar of Texas Council of Chairs Committee and the Insurance Law Section.

Certified under the Women's Business Enterprise National Counsel, Perry Law P.C. is a women-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. Our group of attorneys invests in lasting relationships, takes time to understand your business, and makes you the priority. For more information, please visit our website, http://www.mperrylaw.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Perry Law P.C.