Insurance Australia Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Technology Focus, Initiatives, Firemark Ventures, Investment, and Acquisitions

Insurance Australia Group (IAG) is a general insurance company operating in Australia and New Zealand. In Australia, the company's operations are split into two divisions, namely Direct Insurance Australia (DIA) and Intermediated Insurance Australia (IIA).

DIA offers insurance products for motor vehicles, homes and contents, boats, caravans, classic cars, and commercial motors under several brands, including NRMA Insurance (Australia-wide, excluding Victoria), RACV (in Victoria), SGIO (in Western Australia), SGIC (in South Australia), CGU Insurance (in New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, and Queensland), and ROLLiN' Insurance.

IIA offers insurance products for motor vehicles, home and contents, boats, caravans, travel, farm and crop, construction and engineering, commercial motors, and professional indemnity among others under the CGU Insurance, WFI, and Coles insurance brands. In New Zealand, IAG offers insurance products for motor vehicles, home and contents, construction and engineering, and professional indemnity among others.



Scope

IAG is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to provide better customer service, deliver better insurance products, and optimize operational efficiency. Cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and big data are among the technologies the company is focusing on.

IAG invested in Myriota, a provider of low-power and low-cost satellite connectivity for IoT technology, to explore how IoT can be used to help agriculture and logistics customers monitor, manage, and safeguard their assets.

Firemark, the innovation and venturing hub of IAG, launched its fmX InsurTech accelerator program in 2020 to help early stage and Series A startups commercialize their InsurTech solutions.

