Insurance Automation Group Unveils Its Latest Release of Erlon Surety in Recognition of Ongoing Collaboration with Erlon User Group Conference Partners

WESTBROOK, Maine, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Automation Group, the developers of iAutomate: Erlon Surety, is proud to announce its latest product release. Version 15 is expected to further separate Erlon Surety from its closest competitors and maintain its reputation as the global leader in surety automation solutions for national brokers and bond-only agencies, alike.

The Erlon platform is designed to be simple to use, while integrating and automating more parties and technology systems in the surety ecosystem for a true single point of data entry.

Erlon Surety

Insurance Automation Group kicked off 2025 highlighting its twenty-fifth anniversary of Erlon Surety by sponsoring the latest Erlon User Group Conference held in Nashville, TN. The Conference enjoyed record attendance and two days of productive working sessions. "It is during these conferences when Insurance Automation Group and its valued client partners get together to collaborate on maximizing their return on the Erlon investment and exploring opportunities for greater returns through product enhancements and increased capabilities," explains Jeff Bucci from Insurance Automation Group. From the Conference in March, Insurance Automation Group went on to design and develop these new ideas born by Insurance Automation Group and its collaboration with client users of the software. "We have a unique and powerful relationship with our clients. They are truly an extension of our design team, as we prioritize, design, and deliver each and every major software release," says Stacy Cutbirth, Erlon product manager.

Since this past March and backed by the Erlon user community, Insurance Automation Group has completely redesigned and developed the Office and Surety Demographic areas of Erlon. Being able to manage surety information and Surety2000 at the office level and the ability to inactivate surety records are enhanced capabilities Insurance Automation Group is poised to deliver with Version 15. Additionally, Insurance Automation Group, supported by its Platinum Integration Partnership with Applied Systems® and its Orange Partnership with Vertafore, has once again added new features and capabilities to its Certified Integrations with Epic® and Sagitta, respectively.

About Insurance Automation Group

Insurance Automation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Workgroup Technology Partners, a provider of advanced technology solutions and services headquartered in Westbrook, Maine. The Insurance Automation Group develops software automation solutions for surety bonding and health care cost-containment and recovery.

