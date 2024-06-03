Insurance Brokerage Market, 42% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurance brokerage market size is estimated to grow by USD 100.3 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 7.62% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global insurance brokerage market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (Non-life insurance and Life insurance), End-user (Individuals and Corporate), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, Hellman and Friedman LLC, India Insure Risk Management & Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Lt, Lockton Companies, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Regent Insurance Brokers Europe GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 42%. to the growth of the global market. The Insurance Brokerage Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027. In the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Brokerage Market, regulatory changes and the evolving regulatory environment significantly impact business operations.

Reinsurance and related services play a crucial role in risk management for both retail and wholesale brokerages. Restraints and challenges include the increasing use of AI and alternative platforms in underwriting and claims assistance, as well as the need for tech-savvy salespersons to cater to commercial customers. Risk assessment and management consulting are essential for understanding clients' risk profiles and implementing sustainable business practices.

Compensation structures and compliance requirements are key considerations for brokers, while consumers increasingly demand education on insurance products, such as vehicle insurance and specialty insurance. Square Insurance and other tech-driven insurers are disrupting traditional brokerage models, necessitating adaptation and innovation.

Benefits of brokerage types include access to a wide range of insurers and expertise in various sectors, while claims assistance and salesperson training are essential for maintaining strong client relationships. Businesses must navigate these complexities while ensuring compliance with various regulatory bodies and adopting sustainable business practices.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries - Download a FREE Sample

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 Non-life insurance

1.2 Life insurance End-user 2.1 Individuals

2.2 Corporate Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The insurance brokerage market is characterized by customer interactions, a crucial aspect of the industry where brokers provide independent advice to individuals and businesses. Customer protection is a primary concern, with data analytics playing a significant role in assessing risks and identifying trends. The demands of the digital age have led to the emergence of digital brokers and digital tools, facilitating digital transformation and digitalization.

Emerging opportunities include the integration of ESG considerations and ethical conduct into insurance solutions. The insurance industry is undergoing significant changes, with insurance types ranging from life and health to property and casualty. Insurers, insurance companies, and insurtech startups are leveraging online platforms, IoT, and licensing to offer personalized insurance policies tailored to policyholders' financial interests, health conditions, and insurance needs.

The projection period for these developments is monetarily substantial, with events such as loss of life and losses driving the market forward. Insurance agents and intermediaries are adapting to these changes, offering policyholders policy advice and insurance products and schemes that cater to their unique requirements.

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments - Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Research Analysis

The Insurance Brokerage Market plays a vital role in the Insurance Industry by facilitating transactions between Policyholders and Insurers. Brokers provide Independent advice on various Insurance products, including Medical insurance and Property & Casualty insurance, to Individuals and Businesses. They help Consumers make informed decisions based on their Financial interests and Risk Assessment. Brokers offer Related services such as Claims Assistance and Risk Management Consulting.

With Regulatory Changes, the Demands for Insurance Brokerage have increased, and the Projection period shows Emerging opportunities. Insurance schemes like Health insurance provide Benefits to Policyholders, making Insurance Brokerage an essential service in the Insurance Industry. Insurance Companies rely on Brokers to expand their Client base and reach out to new Markets. Brokers act as Intermediaries, ensuring fair deals for both Parties. The Insurance Brokerage Market continues to grow, driven by the increasing need for risk mitigation and financial security.

Market Overview

The Insurance Brokerage Market is a dynamic and competitive industry that plays a crucial role in connecting clients with suitable insurance policies. This market comprises various types of insurance, including property and casualty, life, health, and reinsurance. Brokers provide expert advice to clients, helping them navigate the complexities of the insurance landscape. They offer various services, such as risk assessment, policy comparison, and claims management.

The market is driven by factors like increasing awareness of insurance products, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements. Additionally, the market is witnessing the emergence of digital platforms and the use of data analytics to personalize insurance offerings. Overall, the Insurance Brokerage Market is an essential intermediary in the insurance value chain, providing vital services to clients and insurers alike.

Start exploring market insights by Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio