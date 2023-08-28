Insurance Brokerage Market size in Europe to grow by USD 7.60 Billion between 2021 and 2026 | The increased demand for insurance policies drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of Insurance brokerage market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 7.60 billion increase in market share from 2021 to 2026, driven by a projected CAGR of 5.98%. This report offers a comprehensive analysis of drivers, trends, and challenges, making it an indispensable guide for companies looking to refine their strategies in this evolving landscape. Download Sample PDF Report.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe 2022-2026

The insurance brokerage market in Europe, as indicated by the research report, offers several regional opportunities. The UK is set to be a significant market, with potential arising from rising medical costs and an ageing population, suggesting a demand for tailored insurance solutions. Additionally, post-COVID recovery strategies across Europe could entail insurance solutions addressing evolving business and individual needs.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Market driver

The growth trajectory of the European insurance brokerage market is driven by several key drivers identified in the research report. Notably, an escalating demand for insurance policies is a prime catalyst for market expansion. The rising populations of both baby boomers and millennials are fostering opportunities in medical, life, and accidental insurance, leading insurance brokers to prioritize policies that offer optimal benefits to customers. Moreover, the provision of personalized financial services and security solutions has amplified the call for insurance products. Responding to this demand, insurance companies are increasingly investing in innovative policies and services to tap into the potential of the insurance landscape. With an increased awareness regarding the advantages of insurance policies, the market is expected to experience sustained growth throughout the forecast period.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Market Trends

Integration of IT and data analytics driving marketing strategies and underwriting services.

Adoption of advanced analytic tools to curb insurance fraud and enhance market integrity.

For more details on the market trends and challenges, download the sample report here.

Insurance Brokerage Market in Europe: Company Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

AmWINS Group Inc.

Aon Plc

Arthur J. Gallagher and Co.

and Co. Assured Partners Inc.

Blythin and Brown Ltd.

HUB International Ltd.

Lockton Companies

Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc.

NFP Corp.

Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co.

Buy the full report now and make informed decisions!

Related Reports:

Europe Insurance Technology Market: The insurance technology market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.58% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 14,523.99 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (solution and service), technology (cloud computing, IoT, big data and business analytics, blockchain, and others), and geography (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe).

Freight Brokerage Market: The Global Freight Brokerage Market size is estimated to grow by USD 15.95 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.45%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by service (LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled freight, and others), mode of transportation (road, inland waterways and coastal shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

3. Market Sizing

4. Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9. Vendor Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

11. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/insurance-brokeragemarket

SOURCE Technavio