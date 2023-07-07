Insurance Brokerage Market to grow by USD 75.24 billion from 2022 to 2027|Increased demand for insurance policies to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurance brokerage market size is estimated to increase by USD 75.24 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period. The increased demand for insurance policies is notably driving the insurance brokerage market growth. The global insurance brokerage market witnesses a high demand for accident insurance, life insurance, medical insurance, vehicle insurance, liability insurance, and property insurance. Increased awareness about the benefits of insurance policies will propel the demand for such policies during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Brokerage Market 2023-2027

Insurance brokerage market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global insurance brokerage market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer insurance brokerage in the market are Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, Hellman and Friedman LLC, India Insure Risk Management & Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Lockton Companies, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Regent Insurance Brokers Europe GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. and others.

What's New? -

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Aon Plc - The company offers insurance brokerage services to verticals such as cancellation of events, cargo, cash in safe, credit insurance, machinery breakdown, and others.

The company offers insurance brokerage services to verticals such as cancellation of events, cargo, cash in safe, credit insurance, machinery breakdown, and others. Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. - The company offers insurance brokerage services for claims, construction bonds, credit and political risk, casualty, and others.

The company offers insurance brokerage services for claims, construction bonds, credit and political risk, casualty, and others. Assured Partners Inc. - The company offers insurance brokerage services for property and casualty, risk management, employee benefits, and others.

Insurance brokerage market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This insurance brokerage market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-life insurance and life insurance), end-user (individuals and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The non-life insurance segment will be a significant contributor during the forecast period. These insurance policies insure homes, cars, and others and cover financial losses that result from fire accidents, floods, hurricanes, earthquakes, theft, travel mishaps, and others. They are also known as general insurance. These policies come with various advantages, such as compensation for accidental financial losses, improved savings, and economic stability. Furthermore, the demand for property and vehicle insurance plans is high in countries in APAC, such as China , India , Malaysia , and Indonesia . Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the non-life insurance segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global insurance brokerage market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global insurance brokerage market.

North America is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the insurance brokerage market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the insurance brokerage market in North America is driven by rising awareness about the need for insurance coverage and the availability of financial advice. The rising number of HNWIs and the growth of the working capital population also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Insurance brokerage market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The integration of IT and analytic solutions is the primary trend driving the insurance brokerage market growth.

The key market vendors integrate IT and analytic solutions to maximize sales.

Analytic solutions help in implementing effective marketing strategies and underwriting services.

Data analytics has further helped firms in terms of product design improvements and customer acquisition.

Data analytics employs simulation and stochastic techniques to forecast all possible market scenarios.

Hence, such trends boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Stringent regulatory compliances related to insurance services hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Governments of various countries impose strict regulatory norms on capital requirements, regional operations, and commission rates, limiting the scope of insurance brokerage services.

Insurance brokerage firms should restructure their operations, capital systems, corporate management, and information systems in order to adhere to such stringent regulations.

Furthermore, regulatory compliances help eliminate unethical insurance brokers in the market and they protect customers and reduce the degree of risks associated with insurance policies.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this insurance brokerage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the insurance brokerage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the insurance brokerage market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the insurance brokerage market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of insurance brokerage market vendors

Insurance brokerage market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 75.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acrisure LLC, Alliant Insurance Services Inc., AmWINS Group Inc., Aon plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Assured Partners Inc., Beacon Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Brown and Brown Inc., Funk Group GmbH, Hellman and Friedman LLC, India Insure Risk Management & Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Lockton Companies, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Marsh and McLennan Companies Inc., Navnit Insurance Broking Pvt. Ltd., NFP Corp., Regent Insurance Brokers Europe GmbH, Truist Financial Corp., USI Insurance Services, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

