Insurance by Strehlow Selects Dyad's Nexsure

Nexsure, Dyad's agency management system, will support the agency's growth

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyad, a leading insurance software and services provider, announced today that Insurance by Strehlow, a retail agency based in Willmar, Minnesota, has selected Nexsure as their new agency management system. Insurance by Strehlow provides both personal and business insurance solutions.

Dyad's Nexsure is a sophisticated and scalable agency management system that enables a digital experience throughout the entire distribution and policy lifecycle. Insurance by Strehlow spent time searching for a new system. They wanted the ability to do more with greater efficiency as they are growing and seeking to add more producers this year.

"The implementation of Nexsure is going well," said Sara Lieser, Co-owner and Agent, Insurance by Strehlow. "We are excited to begin to take advantage of all the capabilities that Nexsure offers."

"Insurance by Strehlow is a great fit for Nexsure," said Krystin Turner, Vice President, Operations at Dyad. "We believe they will achieve the efficiencies they seek to enable growth."

About Insurance by Strehlow

Insurance by Strehlow was founded in Willmar, Minnesota, in 1956. Through the years, our staff has carried on the legacy of our founder, providing insurance products that meet the community's needs and services that make sense. We happily expanded our service area beyond Minnesota to include North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, and Florida. Our licensed and experienced agents have over 85 years of combined experience providing personal and business insurance solutions. For more information, go to https://www.insurancebystrehlow.com.

About Dyad, Inc.

Dyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. We have redefined insurance technology by continuously improving our solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Retail agencies, wholesalers, agency networks, program administrators, MGAs, and carriers benefit from our solutions. For more information about Dyad, go to dyadtech.com.

