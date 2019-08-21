Insurance Care Direct Adds David Corsaut as Chief Strategy Officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies, today announced that David Corsaut has joined the Company as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Corsaut has also been named to serve on the Advisory Board of ICD.

In this newly created role, Mr. Corsaut will be instrumental in overseeing ICD's merger and acquisition strategy, and the alignment of operations to position the Company for its next stage of growth.

During his 35-year career, Mr. Corsaut has held various leadership positions – including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operations Officer – at different companies to help them scale their business and build market share. He has also served as a Director on corporate Boards.

Mr. Corsaut has worked closely with leading global investment banks as well as private equity and venture capital firms to source and manage or co-manage more than 100 successful mergers and acquisitions. A sample of these transactions include the merger of two publicly-traded semiconductor companies, the sale of a real estate development and residential homebuilder with annual sales of more than $100 million to a New York Stock Exchange-traded homebuilding company, and the sale of a group of independent pharmacies to a leading publicly-traded drug store chain. He also raised approximately $2.5 billion of growth capital that was deployed across various opportunities for well-known family offices and corporations.

"Over the last few years, ICD has made significant investments in talent, technology, and our legal, risk and compliance management infrastructure to protect consumers and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements," commented Seth Cohen, Co-Chair of ICD. "With this enhanced foundation in place, ICD is now ready to pursue selective M&A opportunities as part of our overall growth strategy. David's unique experience will provide further depth to our leadership team and he will significantly contribute to the Company's long-term success."

"David is a seasoned leader, who brings extensive M&A experience and an impressive track record of sourcing and closing strategic transactions," added Senator Benjamin Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of ICD. "We are pleased to have David join our outstanding leadership team. His business acumen and expertise will be instrumental in helping ICD expand responsibly, and continue as an industry leader."

Mr. Corsaut's appointment builds on ICD's recent additions to its leadership team, including former United States Senator and Governor of Nebraska E. Benjamin "Ben" Nelson as CEO, former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak as Chief Operations Officer, Christa Rapoport as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, and former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating, who joined the Company's Board of Advisors.

ICD was founded in 2001 by Seth Cohen, Arnold Cohen and Brad Cohen, as well as partner Luis Silvestre.

David Corsaut has more than 35 years of experience as a founder, leader, senior executive, advisor and financier of businesses in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. During his career, Mr. Corsaut has sourced and managed more than 100 successful mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Corsaut has held senior leadership positions in technology, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, capital formation and real estate as a principal and contract Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Restructuring Officer, and Managing Trustee. His clients included Fortune 100 companies as well leading private equity and venture capital firms.

Most recently, Mr. Corsaut was the Chief Operations Officer of Coolfire Solutions, a software development company with products and services uniquely designed around situational awareness. Previously, he co-founded Exxedus Capital Partners, LLC, a business consulting firm engaged in turnarounds, capital re-structuring, management advisory services, portfolio assessment and mergers and acquisitions. He also co-founded Cloyses Partners, LLC, a consulting, investment banking and turnaround firm.





Mr. Corsaut was also the Economic Development Advisor to the city government of Barcelona, Spain and the Spanish Government. As an advisor to the City of Barcelona, Spain he assisted in the design and implementation of business, venture capital and tax incentives that attracted American technology companies to the Barcelona region. David acted in an advisory capacity for the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

David earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University and has completed graduate work in accounting, finance and management both in the U. S. and Europe.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

