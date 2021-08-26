Insurance Care Direct Celebrates Student Success in Pioneering Educational Program Offered as Employee Benefit During COVID-19 Pandemic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's leading health insurance providers, celebrates the success of students who participated in the company's pioneering Educational Support Program (ESP), a benefit provided to the families of ICD employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall, those students who were not high school seniors will return to their home classrooms in Broward and Palm Beach counties well prepared for the upcoming academic year.

In an unprecedented employee benefit program, ICD leadership implemented the ESP program for the children of ICD employees whose schools had transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. This educational program offered students a safe, in-person environment where a team of experienced teachers and teaching assistants, led by Dr. Jaimee Sabato, provided individualized support to more than two dozen students. This program was open to all children of ICD employees and offered at no cost for the duration of school closures and virtual learning.

Recognizing that the closure of schools would present a challenge for parents, ICD's leadership had the vision to partner with Dr. Jaimee Sabato, an expert in K-12 curricula, to develop an educational support program to compliment virtual learning. ICD hosted and sponsored the pod-like learning environment in a COVID-19-compliant converted office space that was organized in a single weekend to minimize gaps in student learning.

"Arnold, Seth and Brad Cohen have always prioritized the experiences of their employees and helping others," said ICD's Chief Executive Officer former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson. "When faced with the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cohen's championed this unique and innovative educational support program to help employees and their families. As the success of these students makes clear, their engaged leadership has created a lasting and positive impact."

"ICD's educational program made it easy for my two children to complete their schooling online during the pandemic," said Renee Gayle, an ICD employee whose children participated in the program. "Dr. Sabato's team provided one-on-one academic assistance to both of my children. This support made it possible for my son to make up missing credits and successfully complete his senior year of high school. Thanks to the leadership of ICD founder Arnold Cohen and ICD co-chairs Seth and Brad Cohen, my children had access to a boutique learning environment that helped ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic did not disrupt their education or prevent my son from graduating."

By providing educational assistance and support for the virtual learning process, ICD's ESP program helped 28 students enrolled in grades K-12 succeed despite the challenges of virtual learning. The program had a significant impact on learning outcomes and helped students improve test scores, develop new skills, and ensure that those struggling to meet graduation requirements were able to receive their diplomas on time.

The ESP program is just one of the many ways that Insurance Care Direct invests in its employees and gives back to local communities. Details of ICD's other initiatives are available at https://www.insurancecaredirect.com/philanthropy/.

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

