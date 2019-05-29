Insurance Care Direct Expands Executive Leadership Team With Two Key Hires

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with two new appointments to position the Company for significant growth and enhance the oversight of its legal, compliance, regulatory, and operational infrastructure. The Company named Christa Rapoport as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, and promoted John D. Doak to Chief Operations Officer.

These two executive leadership hires are in addition to ICD announcing that former United States Senator and Governor of Nebraska E. Benjamin "Ben" Nelson has been named Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

"Our culture of compliance is founded on the principal of continuous improvement and diligence across the Company," commented Seth Cohen, Co-Chair of ICD. "We continue to invest in talent, technology, and our risk and compliance management infrastructure to protect consumers and ensure compliance with all regulatory requirements. The hiring of Christa as well as Ben, and promoting John, demonstrates our commitment to operating our business at the highest possible legal, ethical, and operational standards to help us remain best-in-class in our industry."

Christa Rapoport is an attorney with more than 20 years of legal and regulatory experience, with global insurance groups, insurance licensees, and technology clients. Ms. Rapoport has joined ICD as the Company's first General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. She will lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and oversee all legal matters, in addition to strategically expanding and strengthening the Company's compliance program. Ms. Rapoport was formerly a regulatory affairs and compliance consultant at Nelson, Taplin, Goldwater Consultants LLC (NTG).

John D. Doak, former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner, has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer. Previously, he held the position of Executive Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Business Development. Mr. Doak brings significant private and public sector experience to his new position. In his role, he will be responsible for the day-to-day alignment of the Company's operations across the enterprise, and work closely with Senator Nelson to execute the Company's business strategy. Mr. Doak will continue to serve on the Advisory Board of ICD. Mr. Doak has officially resigned from the Board of Directors from the consulting firm NTG.

Mr. Doak succeeded Brad Cohen, who was Chief Operations Officer since 2001. Mr. Cohen, one of the founders of ICD, will remain with the Company as Co-Chair.

"Strengthening our legal, compliance, regulatory, and operational leadership has been a top objective for ICD and is critical to our future success," added Senator Nelson, CEO of ICD. "Christa and John have a deep understanding of our industry, outstanding reputations and track records, and extensive experience with the many complex regulatory and legal requirements of our business. We are excited to have them join our leadership team to continue to build on our culture of compliance and long-term success."

Christa Rapoport, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Christa Rapoport, Esq. is a regulatory attorney who started her career as an operating room registered nurse in Philadelphia. Christa holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Rutgers University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. Today Christa has regulatory affairs experience in over 23 states. She has provided legal and regulatory services for the insurance industry for over 20 years. Ms. Rapoport has managed both U.S. and Japanese legal and compliance departments of property and casualty insurance groups, and life and health clients. Christa understands internal corporate operations and has expertise in Product Approvals, Financial Exam Management, Market Conduct Examinations and Investigations, Financial Reporting, Underwriting, Claims, Agent and Broker Issues.

John D. Doak, Chief Operations Officer

John D. Doak graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. John later began working at the executive level in the insurance industry. He has served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance, where he was Senior Vice President of Acquisitions. Mr. Doak was later elected as the 12th Insurance Commissioner of Oklahoma in 2010 and served from 2011 to 2019. John also served two years as chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioner's (NAIC) Antifraud Task Force and served on the Executive Committee of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud.

Mr. Doak's visionary efforts include hosting the National Tornado Summit, an annual disaster preparedness conference for insurance professionals, emergency managers, and meteorologists with more than 5,000 attendees over six years. It is the nation's premier event for catastrophe response. His focus on disaster resiliency also earned him a trip to the White House to share best practices with experts from around the country. Mr. Doak shaped important national insurance policy issues as a member of the Government Relations Leadership Council and international issues as a member of the International Insurance Relations Leadership Group, and also served as a member of the FEMA National Advisory Council.

Mr. Doak has been involved in the initial formation of the NAIC Task Force on Innovation and has been a regulator interested in assisting startup companies. Innovation is happening daily in the insurance sector and Mr. Doak has been on the forefront of insurance innovation.

Mr. Doak was also part of a group supporting Tulsa University to push forward the concept of a Cyber Security Institute. He formerly served on the Board of Directors of the consulting firm Nelson, Taplin, Goldwater.

