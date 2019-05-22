Insurance Care Direct Names Former U.S. Senator and Governor of Nebraska E. Benjamin Nelson Chief Executive Officer

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's largest health and life insurance agencies, today announced it has named former United States Senator and Governor of Nebraska E. Benjamin Nelson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this new role, Senator Nelson will be responsible for day-to-day leadership of the Company. He will also continue to serve on the Advisory Board of ICD.

Senator Nelson succeeded Seth Cohen, who served as CEO since 2001. Mr. Cohen, one of the founders of ICD, will remain with the Company as Co-Chair, along with the two other founders, Arnold Cohen and Brad Cohen as well as partner Luis Silvestre.

"We are very pleased that Ben has decided to join ICD as our new CEO. His exemplary record made him an ideal choice to lead our company," commented Seth Cohen. "Senator Nelson is a recognized national leader on health care and the insurance industry on both a federal and state level. We strongly believe his leadership, as well as his disciplined and collaborative approach to business, will help position ICD for its next stage of responsible growth."

"I am extremely excited to be part of this outstanding company," said Senator Nelson. "This is a tremendous opportunity for me, and our team, to build on the foundation of excellence that Seth has put in place over the last 18 years. I look forward to leading ICD's talented team to help the company continue to grow across the country. I am also committed to ensuring we operate at the highest level of integrity and ethics to maintain the culture of compliance that ICD has established and its positive reputation with stakeholders."

Senator Nelson has resigned from the consulting firm Nelson, Taplin, Goldwater.

Senator Benjamin Nelson, Chief Executive Officer

E. Benjamin "Ben" Nelson is an American businessman, lawyer, politician and member of the Democratic Party who served as the 37th Governor of Nebraska from 1991 to 1999. From 2001 to 2013, Senator Nelson served two terms in the U.S. Senate representing the State of Nebraska. During his time in the Senate, Ben utilized his reputation as a moderate to bring his colleagues on both sides of the aisle together, in an effort to tackle some of the country's most significant issues. Earlier in his career, Senator Nelson was the first Nebraska Governor to be elected to a second term in two decades. As Governor of Nebraska, Ben worked to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas to create a more efficient and effective state government.

Senator Nelson has served as CEO of the Central National Insurance Group, Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the U.S. standard-setting and regulatory support organization created and governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, as well as Director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance. An Eagle Scout who grew up in McCook, Ben was drawn to public service and was elected Governor of Nebraska in his first run for public office.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

