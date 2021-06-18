Insurance Claim Attorney, David Murray Opens Murray + Murray

To pursue his new venture, Murray left his position as Managing Partner at Danahy & Murray, a firm he founded in 2004. For 16 years, he led Danahy & Murray toward success in the field of insurance claim litigation.

Attorneys Kimberly Murray and Kimberly Armistead will be joining Murray + Murray, in addition to Ocie Murray, Jr., who will serve as "of counsel." Danahy & Murray's former management team and a group of paralegals will also be joining the new firm.

The new firm will allow Murray to take his insurance litigation practice to provide his clients with specialized, high-quality, client-focused legal representation. "It was a bold move, but I believe the team is right, and now is the time to refocus my practice with the right people," he explained.

Murray holds positions with the Florida Justice Association, and has worked with the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters and the Florida Policyholder Cooperative. He is a frequent speaker on insurance issues related to first-party insurance claims.

Murray is consistently recognized by the Florida Super Lawyers publication as a "Super Lawyer" for his work in insurance litigation. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and was awarded an "AV" Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell, signifying that he has been determined to have the highest level of skills, integrity, and ethical standards in the area of insurance coverage.

Murray + Murray welcomes Florida homeowners, businesses, condominiums, and hotels with insurance-related issues to contact them for highly skilled and experienced legal representation.

Murray + Murray is a Florida insurance litigation law firm that holds your insurance company accountable when it violates the duties owed to you as the policyholder. Our firm specializes in handling insurance claims for homeowners, businesses, condominiums, and hotels in first-party insurance disputes and bad faith claims. For more information, please visit: https://murraylawgroup.com/ .

