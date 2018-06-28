Insurance Companies Falling Short on Digital Customer Engagement, J.D. Power Finds

"The customer expectation for a standout digital experience is rapidly being set by digital-native consumer brands like Amazon, Netflix and Uber," said Tom Super, Director of the Property & Casualty Insurance Practice at J.D. Power. "Like it or not, those are the user experiences against which today's consumer-facing insurers are competing. While many insurers are falling short, the leaders are establishing best practices for how to build engagement, create personalized digital experiences and deliver consistency across digital components."

This year's study was expanded to include an assessment of a carrier's overall digital performance based on an industry agnostic view of digital best practices, combined with customer perceptions of their interactions with the 19 largest P&C insurance brands in the United States. The study was conducted in partnership with Centric Digital, a leading digital transformation partner, to provide an industry benchmarking and digital experience analysis supported by J.D. Power's analysis. The combined approaches uncovered clear insights into what digital means for insurers and their customers.

Following are key findings of the 2018 study:

Surface-level design masks poor insurance functionality: While insurers have succeeded in creating attractive user interfaces, they have lagged when it comes to core insurance functionality. Most insurers' digital offerings are lacking in insurance-specific capabilities such as processing claims, effective shopping and servicing of policies. As consumers increasingly expect to interact seamlessly with an insurance brand—regardless of the channel—most insurers are falling short on digital capabilities.

"The modern customer experience is heavily driven and supported by a company's digital ecosystem, even in relationship-based industries," said Peter Smith, Vice President and Head of West, at Centric Digital. "To create an engaging experience, insurers should use digital to connect their customer touch points to create a frictionless, personalized experience focused on the specific, contextualized needs of a consumer."

The 2018 Insurance Digital Experience Study is based on evaluations from 11,304 respondents, and was fielded in February-March 2018.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

Centric Digital provides industry leading solutions to measure and navigate digital transformation.

Powered by proprietary platform DIMENSIONS™, Centric Digital has benchmarked hundreds of brands, designed multi-year transformation strategies, unlocked and managed $2+ billion of investment roadmaps. Centric Digital is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago and Mendoza, Argentina. Visit centricdigital.com to learn more.

