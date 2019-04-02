Insurance Companies Partner To Bring More Insurance Options To Homeowners In Coastal States

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SageSure Insurance Managers, the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the U.S., and Independent Mutual Fire Insurance Company (IMF) today announced their partnership. The companies have launched a homeowners product in Texas with plans to expand to additional coastal states.

Independent Mutual Fire Insurance Company

As a managing general underwriter, SageSure partners with highly rated insurance carriers to deliver residential property coverage to underserved coastal markets. SageSure will develop the homeowners insurance products, deliver them to the market and service the policies with their in-house team, while claims will be handled by IMF.

"This partnership represents our commitment to bringing more options from dependable carriers to homeowners in underserved markets," said Terry McLean, co-founder and CEO of SageSure. "In addition to being an A.M. Best A- rated carrier, IMF also has a longstanding tradition of claims excellence, which we believe will serve Texas homeowners well."

SageSure currently sells products through a distribution network of agents and brokers in 14 coastal states, offering these agents multiple homeowners insurance options in one place.

"SageSure's actuarial and underwriting expertise paired with IMF's exceptional claims servicing will offer a great experience for our producers and policyholders," said Ed Konar, President and CEO of IMF. "We look forward to serving the needs of Texas homeowners and expanding on that in the future."

ABOUT SAGESURE INSURANCE MANAGERS

SageSure Insurance Managers is the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States. SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. SageSure offers 35 products in 14 states, managing operations for more than 200,000 customers. For more information, visit SageSure.com.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT MUTUAL FIRE COMPANY

Independent Mutual has been in business for more than 70 years, is licensed in 19 states and prides itself on being there for its policyholders in their time of need if they have an insurance claim. For more information, visit IMFCO.net.

