Insurance Coverage Lawyer Meloney Perry Ranked Among Best in Texas for 2019

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas attorney Meloney Perry of Perry Law P.C. has been selected to the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers listing for her work in insurance coverage.

The Texas Super Lawyers list was compiled following a statewide survey of lawyers, vetting by a blue-ribbon panel of the state's leading attorneys, and extensive editorial review. Thomson Reuters publishes the list in the October editions of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. The complete list is available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

"It's a real honor to be included in Super Lawyers," said Ms. Perry. "We are dedicated to building relationships with our peers and clients. This is a testament to that belief."

Ms. Perry is an insurance defense attorney with more than 20 years of experience. Known for her aggressive litigation skills, she represents insurance companies in coverage disputes, bad faith and class actions. She serves as the primary regional lawyer for a major national insurance carrier and represents companies in insurance and business disputes throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

To learn more about Meloney Perry, visit: https://mperrylaw.com/person/meloney-perry/.

In addition to being honored by Super Lawyers, Ms. Perry earlier this year was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America. She has served in multiple leadership roles within the State Bar of Texas and is a frequent presenter at legal seminars that focus on insurance coverage, bad faith matters and the law.

Certified under the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, Perry Law P.C. is a woman-owned law firm focused on insurance coverage and litigation. The firm represents companies in matters involving appeals, insurance bad faith, class action, defense litigation and premises liability. For more information, please visit http://www.mperrylaw.com.

