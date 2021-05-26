Insurance Digital Payment Provider payCloud.io Launches New Platform

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the rapidly increasing demand for digital payment solutions, payCloud.io is pleased to introduce a digital payment platform tailored for insurers and MGAs. While payCloud.io is a new name, the core systems and team have been in the insurance industry for more than two decades. Spun from insurance software pioneer, Silvervine Software, payCloud.io leverages the same forward-thinking digital payment technology combined with a dedicated payment focus.

PayCloud.io offers a complete suite of modern payment solutions, each providing a secure, convenient and intuitive customer experience. Its efficient digital payment offerings enable insurers to receive payments as well as initiate a variety of outbound payments to insureds, claimants, vendors and others. payCloud.io facilitates premium payments online and over the phone. Ultra secure and ever-reliable, the company notably recorded 99.99% uptime in 2020 and the previous five years.

"We're pleased to formally launch payCloud.io and further elevate our digital payment offerings," said Timothy Cunningham, director of payments for payCloud.io. With more than 20 years of product and software development in the insurance industry, Cunningham leads several new product developments that will be deploying in the coming weeks. "Our entire payCloud.io team is experienced with the insurance industry, so we are able to assist our existing and new customers with ease. Our familiarity with insurance operations, structuring and digital payment requirements allow us to rapidly support customers, capitalize on new digital payment opportunities and grow within the industry."

"We are excited to introduce payCloud.io, which provides customers with an expert team dedicated to digital payment innovation, superior customer support and highly competitive rates," said Shurre Hampton general manager for Silvervine. "With payCloud.io, Silvervine can focus solely on developing cutting edge insurance software to fulfill the expanding needs of the insurance industry. Best of all, Silvervine customers will benefit from the products and services provided by the all-star payCloud.io team."

About payCloud.io:

payCloud.io helps insurers elevate their performance with fast, friendly digital payment experiences at the lowest rates in the industry. The company offers an ultra-secure digital payment platform with inbound and outbound payment options – exclusively tailored to meet the needs of insurers and MGAs. All payCloud.io solutions feature easy implementation, comprehensive customer support and PCI hosting for robust risk management. Learn more at https://www.paycloud.io/.

