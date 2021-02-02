Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Launch of Newly Updated Curriculum in Disability and Absence Management

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, and risk management, announces the launch of its updated CPDM 1 Essentials in Disability Management course. CPDM 1 is the first course in a three-part curriculum culminating in award of the nationally recognized Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) designation.

Newly written in the era of COVID-19, the curriculum addresses the challenges faced by employers in the ever-changing leave and disability landscape, explores integrated disability and absence management components, and identifies the roles and responsibilities of those involved.

Created by subject matter experts in employment law, workers' compensation, disability management and human resources, with contributions by:

Tanya Thompson, CPDM

Disability and Absence Management professional with more than 15 years-experience administering employee benefits and absence management.

Barbara Marshall, CPDM

Integrated Disability and Absence Management Consultant and Instructor.

Comenthia Owens, CPDM, Certified Professional in Disability Management and Human Resources, Consultant with Prodigy HR Consulting.

Diana Henderson, ARM, CPDM, WCCP, WCCA, CPFI, WCIP

President and Founder, The Henderson Group, an independent risk management consulting firm specializing in workers' compensation.

Eric De Wames,

Employment law attorney and Managing Partner with the firm of Michael Sullivan & Associates.



CPDM 1 starts February 25th at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time and is offered through a blended learning format pairing interactive on-demand self-learning modules with engaging and informative instructor-led live training sessions.

CPDM designees acquire the mission critical skills needed to develop and manage integrated disability and absence management programs that reduce costs, increase productivity, and maintain compliance.

ABOUT IEA

IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 140 years in service, it provides a range of courses, seminars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals.

