Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces New Designation for Workers' Compensation Attorneys

IEA's Workers' Compensation for Legal Professionals (WCLP) Provides Emerging Attorneys with a Comprehensive Understanding of Workers' Compensation Law.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, and risk management, announces the launch of its Workers' Compensation for Legal Professionals (WCLP) program.

Created by legal experts with contributions from judges, attorneys, and named partners from some of the most prominent law firms, the program is designed to offer emerging attorneys a deep and thorough understanding of workers' compensation law, and how it is applied.

Included with the program is a concierge service for managing partners who select the training for their new associates. This ensures their attorneys progress through the designation efficiently with direct oversight by IEA. With this premium benefit in place, managing partners have more time to focus on their clients, while their training and mentoring role is supported by IEA.

The curriculum consists of 26 lessons, each of which provides a thorough exposition of the law. Each lesson includes video presentations by leading industry experts who provide their unique insight on how the law is applied. The timing of the lesson is flexible and can be aligned to any area of practice on which an attorney is currently focused at work.

The WCLP program can be purchased by managing partners for their team, or by individual attorneys for their professional development goals.

For more information on the WCLP program, visit IEA's website at www.ieatraining.org/WCLP.

