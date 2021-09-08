Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Scholarship Opportunity for Relaunched Disability Management Program.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, human resources, and risk management, announces its scholarship opportunity for Disability Management training.

Eligible candidates are invited to submit an application for consideration by September 17th. A suitable applicant is currently, or has within the last 12 months, worked in the Disability Management field and is ineligible for tuition reimbursement by an employer. The scholarship covers the full cost of tuition for the first course in the Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) designation curriculum.

The CPDM curriculum has been recently rewritten by a team of industry experts in disability management, workers' compensation, human resources and employment law. Feedback from those who have recently completed the course points to the success of a new state-of-the-art student dashboard, the flexibility of the program for working adults, and live webinars which allow participants to interact with subject matter experts. According to Kianga Humphries, an Integrated Absence Specialist with TRISTAR Insurance Group and a recent graduate of the program, "the instructor's engagement with the students provided insight on how their organizations handle absence management" adding that "the real-life cases discussed were very current and followed the trends of today." Humphries recommends the program to "any professional in the industry who is seeking on-going training or certification" in disability management.

The scholarship winner will be notified on September 20th and the Essentials in Disability Management course will begin on September 23rd.

For more information on the CPDM scholarship visit IEA's information page at www.ieatraining.org/scholarship

IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 140 years in service, it provides a range of courses, seminars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals.

