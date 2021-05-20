Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Success of Newly Relaunched Disability Management Program

"I would recommend IEA to any professional in the industry who is seeking on-going training or certification." Tweet this

This Summer, IEA offers all three courses in the Certified Professional in Disability Management designation starting the week of June 1st. The curriculum addresses the challenges faced by employers in the ever-changing leave and disability landscape, explores integrated disability and absence management components, and identifies the roles and responsibilities of those involved.

CPDM 1, Foundations in Disability Management, starts June 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and is offered through a blended learning format pairing interactive on-demand self-learning modules with engaging and informative instructor-led live training sessions.

Graduates of CPDM demonstrate the mission critical skills needed to develop and manage integrated disability and absence management programs that reduce costs, increase productivity, and maintain compliance.

For more information on the CPDM program, visit the website at www.ieatraining.org/cpdm

