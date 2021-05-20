Insurance Education Association (IEA) Announces Success of Newly Relaunched Disability Management Program
IEA's Certified Professional in Disability Management (CPDM) relaunches with great success.
SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Education Association (IEA), a leading provider of professional training programs in workers' compensation, disability management, and risk management, recently relaunched its updated CPDM 1 - Foundations in Disability Management course and the results are in.
Feedback from those who completed the course points to the success of the new state-of-the-art student dashboard, the flexibility of the program for working adults, and the live webinars which allow participants to interact with subject matter experts, and learn from others in the disability management arena. According to Kianga Humphries, a student in the program and an Integrated Absence Specialist with TRISTAR Insurance Group "the instructor's engagement with the students provided insight on how their organizations handle absence management" adding that "the real life cases discussed were very current and followed the trends of today." Kianga recommends the program to "any professional in the industry who is seeking on-going training or certification" in disability management.
This Summer, IEA offers all three courses in the Certified Professional in Disability Management designation starting the week of June 1st. The curriculum addresses the challenges faced by employers in the ever-changing leave and disability landscape, explores integrated disability and absence management components, and identifies the roles and responsibilities of those involved.
CPDM 1, Foundations in Disability Management, starts June 3rd at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, and is offered through a blended learning format pairing interactive on-demand self-learning modules with engaging and informative instructor-led live training sessions.
Graduates of CPDM demonstrate the mission critical skills needed to develop and manage integrated disability and absence management programs that reduce costs, increase productivity, and maintain compliance.
For more information on the CPDM program, visit the website at www.ieatraining.org/cpdm
ABOUT IEA
IEA creates and delivers professional development and continuing education in workers' compensation, disability management and risk management. With more than 140 years in service, it provides a range of courses, seminars, and on-demand training to help insurance professionals meet their career development goals.
