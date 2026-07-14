MACOMB, Mich., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the most common mistakes homeowners make when it comes to their insurance coverage? That's the focus of a HelloNation article that explores guidance from Insurance Expert Aaron Seitz of Macomb, MI. The article identifies several common oversights that can lead to denied or underpaid claims, emphasizing that proactive steps and ongoing policy awareness can help prevent costly errors.

Spokesperson for Aaron Seitz Insurance Speed Speed

One of the first issues discussed in the HelloNation article is the misunderstanding around replacement cost. Many homeowners assume that the market value of their home is the same as what it would cost to rebuild, but that's often not true. Aaron Seitz explains that coverage limits based on outdated estimates may not keep pace with rising construction costs. Without adjusting those figures, a claim might not fully cover the expense of rebuilding after a significant loss.

The article also examines personal property coverage, another area where expectations often exceed reality. Homeowners insurance policies usually cap payouts for high-value items such as jewelry and electronics. Seitz advises scheduling items such as collectibles or expensive devices separately to ensure complete protection. Maintaining a clear inventory with receipts and photos can further support claims and reduce delays or disputes.

Liability coverage is another critical component of homeowners' insurance that is sometimes overlooked. In the HelloNation feature, Seitz outlines the risk of falling short in this area. Accidents involving visitors, service workers, or even neighbors can lead to legal claims that exceed standard policy limits. A thorough insurance policy review can help homeowners evaluate whether their current liability coverage is adequate for today's risks.

One of the more overlooked mistakes occurs after renovations. When homeowners make upgrades such as finishing a basement or remodeling a kitchen the home's replacement cost increases. If those changes aren't reported, the insurance policy may no longer reflect the home's actual value. Seitz notes that regular updates to coverage limits are vital in these cases.

Local hazard coverage is also emphasized in the article. Many homeowners assume they are protected against natural disasters, but standard policies often exclude risks such as floods or earthquakes. Aaron Seitz points out that living in areas prone to these threats requires either an endorsement or a separate policy. Without proper local hazard coverage, a significant event could result in a total loss with no insurance payout.

The article emphasizes the importance of routine insurance policy reviews. According to Seitz, reviewing homeowners' insurance annually is a simple yet essential step. It ensures coverage limits remain aligned with the home's current value and that any changes in household usage—such as adding a home office or renting a room—are correctly reflected.

Deductibles are another point of confusion for many homeowners. Seitz explains that while higher deductibles may reduce premiums, they also increase the amount a homeowner must pay out of pocket after a claim. Balancing savings with realistic financial planning is part of a complete insurance strategy.

The article concludes with a clear message: Many insurance frustrations stem not from denied coverage, but from unmet expectations. Seitz encourages homeowners to take time to understand their policies in detail, what is included, what is excluded, and what needs updating. Doing so can prevent surprises and lead to better outcomes during claims.

Tips to Avoid Common Homeowners Insurance Mistakes features insights from Aaron Seitz, Insurance Expert of Macomb, MI, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

www.hellonation.com

SOURCE HelloNation