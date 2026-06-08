BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What types of storm coverage do Birmingham homeowners really have when it comes to tornadoes, floods, and severe weather? A new HelloNation article answers that question, with insights from Insurance Expert Nathan Marcus of The Marcus Agency in Birmingham, Alabama.

Nathan Marcus, Owner Speed Speed

The article outlines common assumptions and gaps in homeowners' insurance that many Jefferson County residents may not realize until a storm hits. With tornadoes, intense storms, and frequent flash flooding in Alabama, it's critical for homeowners to understand what's actually covered and what isn't.

According to the HelloNation article, most standard homeowners' insurance policies do cover tornado damage and wind damage, which are common during Alabama's spring and summer storm seasons. That includes repairs to roofs, siding, windows, and personal belongings inside the home. For example, if a tornado causes a tree to fall on a house in neighborhoods like Homewood or Trussville, homeowners' insurance typically helps pay for the repairs after the deductible is met.

However, Insurance Expert Nathan Marcus explains that confusion often arises when it comes to water-related damage. While rain that enters a home due to storm-related roof damage is usually covered, flood damage is not. The article makes a key distinction: flooding from rising water—such as overflow from creeks or pooling water after heavy rain—is not included in standard policies.

Because of this, flood insurance becomes essential, even for homes located outside designated flood zones. The article notes that in Jefferson County, a significant number of flood claims come from areas not previously identified as high-risk, including parts of Mountain Brook and surrounding Birmingham communities. Flood insurance, available through the National Flood Insurance Program and some private providers, can help cover both structural and personal property losses from flooding.

Another issue addressed in the HelloNation article is the importance of reviewing the full scope of storm coverage, not just tornado damage. Hail, flying debris, and fallen trees are all risks that can result in costly repairs. Homeowners insurance often covers these events, but coverage limits and deductibles, especially for wind damage, can vary. That's why Marcus advises Birmingham homeowners to review their policies closely.

The article also notes that some Alabama policies include special deductibles for wind or hurricane damage, even in inland regions like Birmingham. These deductibles can be higher than standard ones and may lead to larger out-of-pocket expenses after a storm. For older homes, differences in roof coverage standards or outdated building materials can also affect claim outcomes.

By helping residents understand the differences between homeowners' insurance and flood insurance, the article aims to prepare Jefferson County homeowners for severe weather. It also emphasizes the importance of reviewing policies annually and asking questions to ensure coverage aligns with the home's actual risks.

What Every Birmingham Homeowner Should Know About Tornado, Flood, and Storm Coverage in Alabama features insights from Nathan Marcus, Insurance Expert of Birmingham, Alabama, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation