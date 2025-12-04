Insurance from Ariel Green Bolsters ELITE Solar's Reliability for U.S. Project Developers and Investors

PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariel Green today announced it has provided insurance coverage for leading global solar PV manufacturer, ELITE Solar, for its solar module performance warranty for up to 30 years. Ariel Green, a division of Ariel Re, is a global provider of Technology Performance Insurance (TPI) for the clean energy sector and is backed by the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace as a Lloyd's of London syndicate company.

ELITE Solar has been recognized as a Bloomberg New Energy Finance Tier 1 manufacturer since 2012 and brings more than 20 years of proven reliability for solar module production. The global manufacturer is headquartered in Singapore, with production in Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated supply chain ensures consistent quality, traceability, and reliable, on-time delivery to its clients across the globe.

This insurance coverage strengthens ELITE Solar's long-term commitment to provide stability, enhance investor confidence, and de-risk solar assets. With TPI provided by Ariel Green, solar project owners and investors can move forward with confidence knowing ELITE Solar's performance and product warranties are backed by the oldest and most reliable insurance market.

"Partnering with Ariel Green reinforces our long-term commitment to stability and confidence for our clients. By pairing ELITE Solar's proven manufacturing performance with coverage from one of the most trusted insurance markets in the world, we are strengthening the certainty and value behind every project we support," said Arndt Lutz, ELITE Solar's Chief Executive Officer.

"TPI provides an insurance-backed guarantee of ELITE Solar's verified performance metrics, including energy output and system reliability, helping to reduce technology risk and improve project bankability," said Craig Taylor, Senior Vice President – Energy Practice at Lockton. "Lockton is committed to supporting innovative solar technologies and enabling their scalable deployment across U.S. and Global markets."

Ariel Green's TPI provides financial protection to buyers even in the unlikely event of a manufacturer default—which means unexpected underperformance or defects are still covered over the lifetime of the equipment even without the original warranty.

"Partnering with trusted solar manufacturers like ELITE Solar aligns perfectly with Ariel Green's mission to expand our solar module coverage in the U.S. and accelerate the global energy transition. Getting firsthand exposure to ELITE Solar's production line was tremendously informative and allowed our team to build further understanding of the design and quality required to manufacture Tier 1 PV modules. We look forward to working with ELITE Solar to insure existing and future product lines." said Kit Chu, Solar PV Lead at Ariel Green.

About ELITE Solar:

Founded in 2005, ELITE Solar is a global provider of high-efficiency, intelligent solar solutions for utility, commercial & industrial (C&I), and residential markets. Headquartered in Singapore with U.S. operations in California, the company operates integrated manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt, covering the whole value chain from wafers to modules. ELITE Solar's vertically integrated model and global reach support its mission to drive client success and accelerate the transition to clean energy. Learn more at www.elite-solar.com.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 13,000+ Associates doing business in more than 155+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. Learn more at www.lockton.com.

About Ariel Green:

Ariel Green provides Technology Performance Insurance (TPI) for the clean energy industry, deploying capital through customized long-term and non-cancellable risk management solutions. As a division of Ariel Re, a premier (re)insurance business and underwriters at Lloyd's, our team is supported by the world's leading insurance and reinsurance marketplace. Ariel Green brings deep expertise and a collaborative approach to developing insurance products that enable clean energy projects to secure financing, get built and begin operations. Bespoke insurance solutions are available for solar projects developer and solar asset managers in the U.S. market. Learn more at www.arielgreen.com.

