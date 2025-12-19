Insurance Industry AI Demo Day Calendar Announced

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Media Group, Inc. today announced the 2026 Insurtech + AI Demo Day Events calendar, a lineup of virtual events featuring live demos of the AI and technology tools and innovations shaping the insurance industry.

The series is presented by the insurance industry's most trusted news and information brands: Insurance Journal, Carrier Management, and Claims Journal.

Nearly every insurance business has made exploring and adopting AI technology a core strategic initiative for 2026. At the same time, dozens of new tools and features come to market every month. Demo days allow insurance teams to quickly see solutions from both startups and established providers.

The popular Demo Day events feature fast-paced, back-to-back product demonstrations, so attendees can see real solutions in action—without sales pitches or wasted time. The format enables decision-makers to efficiently discover and evaluate emerging tools that can accelerate efficiency, profitability, and risk insight.

"Demo Days provide a chance to peek behind the curtain and see products in action," says Josh Carlson, CEO of Wells Media Group. "Attendees love that they get to see a bunch of tools in one afternoon instead of weeks of one-off demos."

The 2026 calendar includes events tailored to every major segment of the insurance ecosystem, with content relevant to insurance agency principals, wholesalers and MGAs, carrier executives, claims leaders, and risk managers.

"With so many tools that look and sound the same at a glance, we found tech leaders want to see tools actually working," says Josh Carlson, CEO of Wells Media Group. "Seeing a bunch of new ideas and possibilities is one of the best ways to find something that works for you. Then you know what's possible or see areas you can make better."

The 2026 lineup will feature Demo Days focused on topics such as Insurance CRMs, AI Tools for MGAs, Aerial Imagery & Geospatial Intelligence, AI Assistants, Fraud Detection, and additional areas impacting underwriting, claims, distribution, and risk management.

Insurance professionals can view the 2026 Demo Day calendar and register at no cost at https://riskyfuture.com/demo-days

Companies interested in presenting a live product demonstration at an upcoming event may contact [email protected] for more information.

About Wells Media Group, Inc.

Wells Media Group Inc. serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Brands include the P/C insurance industry's leading website & magazine, InsuranceJournal.com; CarrierManagement.com for insurance company leaders; ClaimsJournal.com, for P/C claims professionals.

