Insurance Industry Veteran Joins Cowbell Cyber

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber , the industry's first AI-powered cyber insurance provider for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced Chris Reese as the company's new Head of Insurance, reporting to Trent Cooksley, COO. This new position will support the company's business strategy, operations and growth.

Prior to joining Cowbell, Reese served as senior vice president and Cyber & Technology Insurance Practice lead at Lockton Companies, the world's largest privately-owned, independent insurance brokerage firm. At Lockton, Reese provided expert consultative cyber enterprise risk transfer solutions for non profit, private and public corporations across all industries.

Reese brings more than 35 years of expertise in managing cyber insurance underwriting portfolios, crafting customized coverage, product development and insurance placement for cyber, technology E&O and professional liability, leveraging third party vendors to provide risk identification and mitigation support.

"Chris' expertise in product development and placement of cyber insurance is a significant addition to the Cowbell team," said Trent Cooksley, co-founder and COO. "We're looking forward to her driving our ability to continue to expand and deliver bespoke offerings to our customers."

"Many businesses have become dependent on their digital infrastructure to operate, and cyber coverage is becoming a must," Chris Reyes, Head of Insurance at Cowbell Cyber. "I am delighted to be joining Cowbell Cyber, one of the most forward-thinking cyber insurance players, just as cyber insurance is facing acute challenges but also incredible opportunities."

Reese is a veteran of the insurance industry holding leadership positions at NAS Insurance Services, Chivaroli and Associates and G.J. Sullivan Company. She currently serves the community as a Committee Member of the University of San Diego School of Law's annual Cyber Law and Risk Symposium and Co-Leader for the Women in Cyber Leadership Advancing Women of Color Speaker Series.

About Cowbell Cyber

Cowbell Cyber is dedicated to providing standalone, admitted individualized, and easy-to-understand cyber insurance for small and mid-size enterprises. In its unique AI-based approach to risk selection and pricing, Cowbell's continuous underwriting platform, powered by Cowbell Factors, compresses the insurance process from submission to issue to less than 5 minutes. Cowbell Insurance Agency is currently licensed in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.cowbell.insure

