Insurance Industry Veteran Matt Merkle Joins Western Security Surplus, an XPT Partners Company

Merkle will be writing Property & Casualty business from WSS' office location in Scottsdale, AZ – working to expand the company's presence throughout the area. With over 30 years of trade experience and a sharp focus on Commercial P&C risks, he will be offering products from some of the best top-rated surplus lines carriers and brokerage markets in the industry.

"I look forward to building strong relationships with my clients and new colleagues," said Markle. "Western Security Surplus is a frontrunner in the wholesale market, and I am excited to expand the company's reach throughout the Scottsdale region."

Prior to joining WSS, Matt was with Monarch E&S Insurance Services for 17 years, where he served in several positions including Vice President of Operations, Branch Manager, and Senior Underwriter. He was also President and Partner of Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance Brokers, a California wholesaler offering P&C contract and brokerage insurance. Matt is a Southern California native who relocated to Scottsdale in 2018.

"Matt brings valuable industry expertise to his new position," said Mark Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer of WSS. "He will be a strong asset to our team and to our clients – I look forward to working with him and increasing our services in the greater Scottsdale area."

Western Security Surplus welcomes Matt to the team and looks forward to continued success in the P&C market.

About Western Security Surplus

Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers, an XPT Partners company, is a wholesale insurance brokerage and general agency founded in 1981, offering a wide range of standard, unique and exclusive insurance programs. WSS holds licenses in various states across the country.

About XPT Partners

XPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C brokerage, binding and transportation by bringing together wholesale broking and multiple binding authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at [email protected] or visit xptspecialty.com.

Media Contact: Anita Nevins, [email protected], 707-429-0877

SOURCE XPT Partners