Insurance Information Institute Releases 2018 Fact Book

The 2018 I.I.I. Insurance Fact Book includes thousands of facts, figures, statistical tables, and charts documenting the growth and composition of the insurance industry through a variety of matters such as World Insurance Markets, Retirement, Life/Health Financial Data, Property/Casualty Insurance, Incurred Losses, and the various Factors Affecting Insurance Costs.

"The 2018 I.I.I. Insurance Fact Book was developed for use by anyone needing in-depth knowledge of the power that is the insurance industry," says Sean Kevelighan, Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance Information Institute. "For nearly six decades, the Fact Book has been the essential reference resource on insurance. After record natural catastrophe losses in 2017, it's more important than ever for audiences to have objective, fact-based content—and know that the insurance industry will emerge from these challenges stronger and better prepared to serve the public."

Areas that the 2018 Insurance Information Institute Fact Book covers includes:

Premiums ­­– Net Premiums Written for Property/Casualty and Life/Health, Direct Premiums Written for Property/Casualty and Life/Health

­­– Net Premiums Written for Property/Casualty and Life/Health, Direct Premiums Written for Property/Casualty and Life/Health Leading Companies – Top 10 Writers of Property/Casualty Insurance By Direct Premiums Written

– Top 10 Writers of Property/Casualty Insurance By Direct Premiums Written Mergers and Acquisitions – Reported Global Insurance-Related Mergers and Acquisitions By Sector, U.S. and Non-U.S. Acquirers

– Reported Global Insurance-Related Mergers and Acquisitions By Sector, U.S. and Non-U.S. Acquirers Premium Taxes by State – Premium Taxes by State, Property/Casualty and Life/Health Insurance

– Premium Taxes by State, Property/Casualty and Life/Health Insurance Incurred Losses by State – Incurred Losses by State, Property/Casualty Insurance

– Incurred Losses by State, Property/Casualty Insurance Auto Costs/Expenditures – Average Expenditures for Auto Insurance, Top 10 Most Expensive and Least Expensive States for Automobile Insurance, Average Expenditures for Auto Insurance By State, Private Passenger Auto Insurance Industry Underwriting Expenses

– Average Expenditures for Auto Insurance, Top 10 Most Expensive and Least Expensive States for Automobile Insurance, Average Expenditures for Auto Insurance By State, Private Passenger Auto Insurance Industry Underwriting Expenses Homeowners High Risk Markets – Top 10 States By Population Change in Coastal Counties, Estimated Value of Insured Coastal Properties Vulnerable to Hurricanes By State, Insurance Provided by Beach and Windstorm Plans

– Top 10 States By Population Change in Coastal Counties, Estimated Value of Insured Coastal Properties Vulnerable to Hurricanes By State, Insurance Provided by Beach and Windstorm Plans Flood Insurance – Homeowners with Flood Insurance, Flood Insurance in the United States

– Homeowners with Flood Insurance, Flood Insurance in Earthquake Insurance – Top 10 Writers of Earthquake Insurance by Direct Premiums Written

– Top 10 Writers of Earthquake Insurance by Direct Premiums Written Fire Losses – Fire Losses in the United States by line of Insurance, Civilian Fire Deaths and Injuries by Property Use, Top 10 Costliest Large-Loss Fires

– Fire Losses in by line of Insurance, Civilian Fire Deaths and Injuries by Property Use, Top 10 Costliest Large-Loss Fires Cybercrime and Identity Theft – Number of Data Breaches and Records Exposed, Top 10 States for Cybercrime, Top 10 Writers of Cybersecurity Insurance by Direct Premiums Written

– Number of Data Breaches and Records Exposed, Top 10 States for Cybercrime, Top 10 Writers of Cybersecurity Insurance by Direct Premiums Written Workplace Losses – Top 10 Private Industries by Number of Nonfatal Occupational Injuries and Illnesses, Top 10 Private Industry Occupations with the Largest Number of Injuries and Illnesses

The 2018 Insurance Information Institute Fact Book may be purchased by ordering copies via email at publications@iii.org or from the I.I.I.'s online store at www.iii.org/store. A PDF of the publication may also be downloaded online and is complimentary to I.I.I. member companies.

