Insurance Insider Launch United States (Re)Insurance Market Honors

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Insider has launched its renowned awards evening in the United States with 15 categories, four leaders of the year awards, and a glamorous evening with 300+ leaders from the (re)insurance sector.

These awards will recognize exceptional talent, innovation, accomplishments, and cultural change from within the P&C insurance markets covering brokerage, Insurtech, underwriting, diversity and inclusion and much more.

Insurance Insider

The gala will take place in New York City's Guastavinos next April 23. Entries are open now, closing on December 5, 2019.

We will announce finalists in January 2020, with the winners announced at the celebration on April 23, 2020.

The Insurance Insider is a news-breaking media outlet covering the global wholesale, specialty, and (re)insurance offering real-time intelligence sourced and written by independent journalists drawing on an extensive network of senior sources.

For more information about The Insurance Insider US Honors, please contact Richard Skipper at events@insuranceinsider.com or call +4420 7397 0607 between 3 pm - 6 pm (EST).

