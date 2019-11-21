Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance Publishes Children's Book

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance today announced the release of Popsicle Insurance, a children's book that teaches kids about insurance in a fun and entertaining way.

In the story, readers meet a boy named Drexler who learns from his insurance agent dad just what insurance is and why people need it. The story is written for children ages 6-10.

The Academy of Insurance cultivates and provides the best insurance-related instruction-based content. That content includes hundreds of on-demand and live courses, as well as multiple books. Popsicle Insurance is the only book published by the academy that is specifically for children.

"This book will be a hit with insurance professionals. Whether they order in bulk for their customers and prospects with children or order a single copy for their own child to explain what they do for work," says Patrick Wraight, Director of Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance. "Our goal is to cultivate the spark of insurance learning in young minds."

Popsicle Insurance is authored by George Jack and illustrated by Collyn McCoy. Jack is the co-author of Don't Play Catch with Jelly and was the voices of Wheat Bread and Pineapple on the PBSKids show, Lunchlab. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Concord, N.H. McCoy is an illustrator, writer, and musician who lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats in Culver City, Calif.

The book is available on Amazon. Logo customization for insurance companies, agencies and other entities is also available. Find out more at: https://www.ijacademy.com/popsicle-insurance/

About Insurance Journal's Academy of Insurance - the Academy of Insurance (www.IJAcademy.com) is an online learning center for P/C insurance professionals. It is a product of Wells Media Group, which serves the property/casualty insurance industry. Sister sites include: the P/C insurance industry's leading website & magazine, InsuranceJournal.com; Carrier Management website and magazine for insurance company leaders; a website, ClaimsJournal.com, for P/C claims professionals; an online database of available P/C markets, MyNewMarkets.com; and a media site featuring insurance industry videos and podcasts, InsuranceJournal.TV

