Insurance King Acquires Two Insurance Agencies in IL: Vic Bernardi Insurance and The Insurance Center

CHICAGO HEIGHTS Ill. and DECATUR, Ill., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance King has announced the rebranding of the two insurance agencies they have purchased in Illinois.

Vic Bernardi Insurance Agency located in Chicago Heights, IL established in 1985 primarily known for personal auto and SR-22 insurance filings will be the first Insurance King physical location in the Chicagoland Area. This location also services policies in Northwest Indiana. The office located at 710 Lincoln HWY Chicago Heights, IL 60411 is currently open during the remodeling process.

The Insurance Center located in Decatur, IL established in 2009 provides auto, motorcycle, renters and SR-22 insurance. This office has relocated into the newly remodeled Insurance King at 255 E Grand Avenue, Decatur, IL 62521.

Insurance King founded in 2001 is headquartered in Rockford, IL offering affordable Auto, Motorcycle, Renters, and SR-22 currently in CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MO, MS, OH, TN, TX, and WI. Insurance King is a sponsor of NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki. www.insuranceking.com/

