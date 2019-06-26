SUGAR HILL, Ga., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance King joins Josh Bilicki for double duty at Chicagoland Speedway. Josh Bilicki will compete in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Chicago, driving the #34 Reaume Brother's Racing Chevrolet Silverado on Friday and the #93 RSS Racing Chevrolet Camaro on Saturday. Insurance King will be the primary sponsor on both.



Insurance King has been helping drivers drive legal for less since 2001. Founded in Rockford, IL, Insurance King writes low cost auto insurance, SR-22 insurance, and Motorcycle insurance policies in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

"I'm extremely excited to begin this partnership with Insurance King at Chicagoland Speedway," says Josh Bilicki. "The Chicagoland race weekend is a home race for Insurance King, and it almost feels like a home race to me, too. It's going to be a busy weekend running both the #34 Reaume Brother's Racing Silverado on Friday and the #93 RSS Racing Camaro on Saturday, but I couldn't think of a better track to do it at. I'm very thankful for Insurance King coming on board."

The Camping World 225 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race will take place on Friday, June 28th, at 9:00PM ET and will be televised live on FS1. "I was contacted via Facebook messenger by Josh about sponsoring his car in the upcoming Joliet race," says Dan Block, President of Insurance King. "Josh sent a mock-up of how the car would look, and it was just like one of our vehicles. I was impressed with his marketing strategy, and made a spontaneous decision to sponsor Mr. Bilicki. We are excited for the opportunity as we know many of our customers enjoy the sport of racing." Dan Block president of Insurance King.

The Camping World 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will take place on Saturday, June 29th, at 3:30PM ET and will be televised live on NBCSN.



For more information about Insurance King, please visit: https://www.insuranceking.com/.

