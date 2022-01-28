Insurance King Wishes Todd Bridges Success on Celebrity Big Brother

ROCKFORD, Ill., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance King headquartered in Rockford, IL wishes Todd Bridges success on Celebrity Big Brother. "We are super excited for Todd to be on Celebrity Big Brother and all of our staff will be watching and cheering him on! Our first celebrity to ever be in an Insurance King ad was George Boswell AKA Chicken George in the early 2000's he is from Rockford and was on the first ever Big Brother. So of course, we are fans of the show," says Dan Block president.

Insurance King has had celebrity Todd Bridges in multiple ads since 2020. The first campaign featuring Todd was the Diff'rent Quotes series of ads. Todd also did a series of ads featuring Saff and Reienke from the Tiger King for Insurance King. There are plans to have Todd film more ads over the next several years as Insurance King looks to film additional content due to the loss of our long-time spokesperson and friend Dustin Diamond.

"We actually were supposed to film an ad with Dustin Diamond in August 2020, but Dustin cancelled due to not feeling well. Dustin's agent Roger Paul asked Todd to help us fill the production date already planned. I wrote a quick ad parody and we filmed within 2 weeks. While he was filming Todd asked if I had ever seen him on World's Dumbest which I had never seen. He showed me some YouTube clips and we began working on another project which we filmed in October 2020. This campaign actually went viral and we made TMZ for the first time. The timing was perfect as Carol Baskins was voted off of Dancing with the Stars right when we had Saff and Reineke in Rockford to film. Todd is a great guy and we are extremely happy to have him on board with us."

Insurance King, founded in 2001, is headquartered in Rockford, IL offering affordable Auto, Motorcycle, Renters, and SR-22 currently in CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MO, MS, OH, TN, TX, and WI. Insurance King is a sponsor of NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki. www.insuranceking.com

