Insurance Litigator Marisa O'Sullivan Joins Carrington Coleman as Partner

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance litigator Marisa O'Sullivan has joined Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP as a partner in the firm's Dallas office.

"Marisa has distinguished herself at the forefront of the exceedingly important practice of insurance coverage law. We are excited to add an attorney with her industry and professional leadership experience to the firm," said Carrington Coleman Managing Partner Monica Latin .

Over the course of her career, Ms. O'Sullivan has served as coverage counsel to commercial clients in a variety of industries including technology, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, transportation, aviation, security, and retail. In addition to coverage litigation, Ms. O'Sullivan advocates for her clients facing claim handling disputes, claim resolution problems, and policy procurement or renewal issues. She has published several articles and led seminars for both in-house counsel and bar organizations on a range of insurance and litigation topics, including business risk insurance, cyber insurance, and e-discovery.

"Marisa has earned a reputation for creative problem solving in her advocacy for clients," said Lyndon Bittle, head of the firm's Insurance Group. "She will be a tremendous asset in meeting the complex needs of our clients and continuing to grow our insurance group."

Named the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers' Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year in 2019, her work has earned recognition from Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars. She has also been listed by D Magazine as one of the Best Lawyers in the field of insurance law and the Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas.

A Dallas Association of Young Lawyers Foundation and Dallas Bar Association Foundation Fellow, she currently serves on the boards of the Dallas Bar Association and Dallas Women Lawyers Association. She is slated to serve as President of the Dallas Women Lawyers Association in 2022.

Ms. O'Sullivan earned her law degree, cum laude, from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. She earned her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from the University of Missouri.

About Carrington, Coleman, Sloman & Blumenthal, LLP

Carrington Coleman is a 51-year-old Dallas-based law firm focused on litigation and transactional services in the real estate, oil and gas, securities, construction, professional services, technology, and health care industries, among others. The firm provides counsel in corporate transactions, corporate governance, banking, bankruptcy/restructuring, intellectual property, litigation and appeals, employment, and family wealth/estate planning. Learn more about the firm at www.carringtoncoleman.com.

