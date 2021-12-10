Insurance Market in Japan to grow by USD 42.62 bn from 2021 to 2026 | Life Insurance Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the insurance market in Japan - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing geriatric population in Japan, fear of natural disasters, and the high focus on short-term insurance. However, the vulnerability toward cybercrime is hindering the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The insurance market analysis report of Japan also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The insurance market in Japan is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Allianz Group, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., LIFENET INSURANCE CO., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., The Toa Reinsurance Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd., etc.

Allianz Group - The company offers a wide range of insurance services through its subsidiary Allianz Life Insurance Japan Ltd.

Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co. - The company offers a wide range of insurance services namely nursing care insurance.

Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. - The company offers a wide range of insurance products namely life insurance around the world.

LIFENET INSURANCE CO. - The company offers a wide range of insurance products include death, medical, and disability insurance.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc - The company offers a wide range of insurance services through its subsidiary Hitachi Capital Insurance Corporation.

The insurance market in Japan forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into life and non-life

By sales channel, the market is classified into sales personnel, insurance agencies, and others

Insurance Market In Japan Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 2.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 42.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.46 Regional analysis Japan Performing market contribution Japan at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Group, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co., Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., LIFENET INSURANCE CO., Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., MS and AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc., Sompo Holdings Inc., The Toa Reinsurance Co. Ltd., Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., and Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

