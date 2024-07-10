Insurance Market size is set to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.40 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period. The increase in life insurance premiums is primarily driven by several factors. These include demographic shifts such as aging populations in developed nations, rising healthcare costs necessitating greater financial protection, and increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of life insurance coverage. Additionally, advancements in medical technology leading to longer life expectancy also contribute to higher premiums. These trends align with the broader growth trajectory of the global insurance market, supported by regulatory mandates and technological innovations integrating wearables for enhanced customer engagement in life insurance software. However, stringent regulatory frameworks pose challenges to market players. Key participants in this evolving landscape include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., and others mentioned earlier.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global insurance market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Sales personnel and Insurance agencies), Type (Life and Non-life), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., AXA Group, Bank of America Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Canara Bank, Citigroup Inc., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., HDFC Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. Of India, Microsoft Corp., State Bank of India, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC., Truist Financial Corp., U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo and Co.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Wearable technology, such as sensor-based devices, is revolutionizing the life insurance industry by enabling real-time tracking of customer lifestyle habits, physical activity levels, and food intake. This data provides insurers with valuable insights to enhance their offerings and make informed business decisions. By understanding a customer's lifestyle better, insurers can tailor their products to suit individual needs and minimize risks, ultimately maximizing profits. Integration of wearables into online insurance software is essential to utilize their features effectively. The collected data can be analyzed on a large scale to redefine product portfolios and adjust claims and disbursal clauses, fueling the growth of the life insurance market during the forecast period.

Insurers and reinsurers are key players in the insurance market, providing financial protection to policyholders against various risks. Direct insurance providers offer policies directly to consumers, while reinsurers assist insurers in managing large risks and claims. Actuarial calculations determine premiums based on policy limits, deductibles, and risks. Premiums are the amount paid by policyholders for coverage. Non-Life Insurance covers damages and compensation for property and health, while Life Insurance provides financial assistance for individuals and seniors in the event of death or chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, or kidney failure. Policyholders can opt for Home Life Cover, Term Life Insurance, or Whole Life Insurance for individual needs, or General Cover for large enterprises. Premium reductions may be available for policyholders based on health assessments or safe driving records. Insurance firms offer services online and offline, processing claims for reimbursement or compensation. Contracts between insurers and entities ensure financial security against damages or losses.

Market Challenges

The Australian insurance market is governed by two regulatory bodies: the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ( ASIC ). Similarly, the US insurance industry is regulated by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). Regulatory bodies worldwide establish new laws and regulations to meet industry needs. Recently, the NAIC introduced the Own Risk and Solvency Assessment (ORSA), an internal process for insurers to evaluate their risk management capabilities. ORSA requires analysis of all predictable risks affecting insurers' ability to meet customer obligations. Increasing regulations pose challenges for insurance companies, potentially hindering the global insurance market's growth due to increased industry requirements. Continuous upgrades in service offerings are necessary for insurance vendors to comply with changing laws and regulations.

In the dynamic insurance market, entities face various challenges in providing financial protection to their clients. These include contractual complexities, reimbursement and compensation for damages, and ensuring coverage for different types of risks. Insurance companies offer various services like Life Insurance (Term, Whole, Variable), Accidental Death, Automobile, Fidelity, Homeowners, Surety, Liability, Hospitalization, Critical Illness, Domiciliary, and Annuities. Demographic changes such as an aging population and natural disasters pose risks. Internet penetration brings new challenges like cyber insurance for online risks, property theft, business interruption, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime, and physical asset damage. Medical check-ups and health insurance policies require accessibility and AI-powered tools. Peer-to-peer insurance and underwriting involve managing risks. Understanding these challenges is crucial for corporate entities to make informed decisions.

Segment Overview

This insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Sales personnel

1.2 Insurance agencies Type 2.1 Life

2.2 Non-life Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sales personnel- Sales personnel in the insurance industry serve as the primary bridge between insurers and their customers. They specialize in various insurance products, including life, health, auto, and property insurance. Sales personnel must have a deep understanding of these products' features and benefits to effectively communicate their value to customers. They not only sell directly to consumers but also work with brokers and agents to expand their reach. Successful sales personnel develop and execute sales strategies, identify new market opportunities, and foster relationships with industry stakeholders. Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, are essential for persuasively conveying a company's vision, values, and benefits to customers. Sales personnel collaborate with professionals within the insurance company to offer comprehensive and customized insurance solutions. Their role is crucial in the competitive insurance market, driving the growth of the sales personnel segment in the global insurance industry.

Research Analysis

An insurance market is a platform where entities buy and sell various types of insurance contracts to secure financial protection against risks. These contracts offer reimbursement or compensation for damages or losses. An insurance company issues policies, setting policy limits and premiums based on the level of risk and coverage desired by the policyholder. Non-Life Insurance covers damages to property and other tangible assets, while Life Insurance offers financial security to the policyholder's beneficiaries upon their death. Cyber Insurance protects against digital threats, and Health Assistance policies cover medical expenses, including Hospitalization. Premium reductions may be available based on certain factors, such as age, health, or safety measures. Insurance claims are processed by the insurer when the policyholder experiences a covered loss. Other types of policies include Home Life Cover, Pension Annuity Policies, and Survival Annuity Policies.

Market Research Overview

The insurance market offers financial protection to entities through various types of insurance policies. These include Contracts for Life Insurance, such as Term, Whole, and Variable Life, providing compensation in the event of death. Other types of insurance include Accidental Death, Automobile, Fidelity, Homeowners, Surety, Liability, Hospitalization, Critical Illness, Domiciliary, and Annuities. Demographic changes, including an aging population and natural disaster events, have influenced the industry's growth. The digital age brings new risks like cyber insurance for Internet-based threats, property theft, business interruption, cyber extortion, network failure liability, and cyber-crime. AI-powered tools and information accessibility have transformed underwriting and risk assessment. Peer-to-peer insurance and direct insurance providers also impact the market. Premiums, policy limits, deductibles, and insurance claims are essential components of the non-life insurance sector, serving large enterprises and individuals alike. Policyholders seek financial security against risks to their homes, factories, health, and life.

