Insurance Market size is set to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2023-2027, increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global insurance market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.42 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Market 2023-2027

Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1429.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Allianz SE, American International Group Inc., AXA Group, Bank of America Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Canara Bank, Citigroup Inc., Go Digit General Insurance Ltd., HDFC Ltd., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Life Insurance Corp. of India, Microsoft Corp., State Bank of India, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Truist Financial Corp., U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo and Co.

Market Driver

In many countries, you must have insurance for your car if you drive on public roads. In places like India and Maine, US, it's a must. Health insurance is also required in most developed nations. If you're traveling abroad, you need travel insurance. Without it, you won't get a visa. As developing countries grow, more people are buying cars, which means more people need car insurance. And with more folks traveling between countries, the demand for travel insurance is going up fast. In places where people are learning more about health insurance, like in developing countries, the market for it is slowly getting bigger. Because insurance is becoming a must-have, the global insurance market is expected to grow a lot in the coming years.

Market Challenges

Insurance and reinsurance companies are hesitant to offer different coverage for things like hurricanes and windstorms. This is because if there are big losses in the future, it'll really hurt their finances. They can't charge enough in premiums to cover these risks. Also, it costs a lot to run these companies, and they need to make sure investors still make good money.

After Hurricane Andrew in 1992, there were strict rules about how much they could charge for insurance. So, companies in places like the Bahamas and Florida started charging more. But this led to complaints from customers and regulators, especially in areas at high risk of hurricanes.

If insurance prices go up, fewer people will want to buy insurance. This means demand for insurance is pretty sensitive to price changes. Insurance companies are competing hard with each other, so they're always trying to offer better deals to attract customers.

Making sure insurance is priced right is really important for these companies. If they can't figure out how to do that, it might slow down the whole insurance industry.

Segment Overview

This insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Sales personnel 1.2 Insurance agencies Type 2.1 Life 2.2 Non-life Geography 3.1 North America 3.2 APAC 3.3 Europe 3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Sales personnel- Sales personnel will see big growth in the market soon. Because the industry is super competitive, these folks are super important for a company's brand. They gotta be good at talking up the company's vision, values, and perks to customers. To nail this job, they need top-notch communication skills, both speaking and writing. That's why this segment will grow more in the future.

In 2017, the sales personnel segment was worth $2.77 billion . These sales folks are usually the first folks customers talk to when they're getting insurance. They're the ones who keep those long-term relationships going. They focus on all sorts of insurance like life, health, car, and home insurance. They need to know all the ins and outs of these products and explain them clearly to customers. That's why this segment will keep growing.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and complex Insurance Market, entities seek financial protection against various Risks through both Life and Non-Life Insurance policies. An Insurance Policy is a contract between the Policyholder and the Insurance Firm, offering Compensation or Reimbursement for damages or losses. Premiums are paid to the Insurer for the Policy limit, which covers specified perils.

Cyber Insurance is a crucial aspect of the market, safeguarding against digital threats. Home Life Cover, Pension Annuity Policies, and Survival Annuity Policies are popular choices for individuals. Premium Reductions can be achieved through Health Assistance and Hospitalization add-ons. Insurance Claims are processed by the Insurer upon occurrence of an insured event. Insurance Companies provide Life Insurance Policies, offering peace of mind and Financial Security.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic and competitive Insurance Market, Companies and brokers provide various policies to insure risks for individuals and businesses. These include Property, Life, and Health insurance, among others. Reinsurance companies play a crucial role in managing risk for insurers. The process involves underwriting risks, setting premiums, and providing coverage for potential losses.

The use of technology, such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence, enables insurers to assess risk more accurately and offer personalized policies. Additionally, the industry is subject to regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Act and the Affordable Care Act, which aim to protect consumers and ensure fair business practices. Overall, the Insurance Market is essential for risk management and financial security.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Sales Personnel



Insurance Agencies

Type

Life



Non-life

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

