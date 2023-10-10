Insurance Market to grow by USD 1.42 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Access the complete bundle report - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurance Market is projected to experience significant growth, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% and an estimated increase of USD 1.42 billion. The market's expansion is driven by the increasing government regulations on mandatory insurance coverage in developing countries. However, factors such as tightening the regulatory environment for insurance players may impede market growth. The insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (sales personnel and insurance agencies), type (life and non-life), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This segmentation allows for targeted analysis of regional trends and customer needs, enabling effective strategies for companies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Insurance Market 2023-2027

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Technavio provides reports in the bundle related to the Insurance Market, offering valuable insights and a comprehensive understanding of their current status and future prospects.

Historic market values with future estimates

In-depth analysis of segmentation and 10+ countries

Current market dynamics and growth opportunities

Growth strategies of 20+ companies with offerings

By purchasing this cost-effective bundle, you gain access to valuable information and insights. It offers multiple reports at a discounted price, making it more affordable than buying individual reports separately.

Insurance Brokerage Market: The insurance brokerage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 75.24 billion. This insurance brokerage market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (non-life insurance and life insurance), end-user (individuals and corporate), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Travel Insurance Market: The travel insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,397.19 million. This travel insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (senior citizens, business travel, family travel, and others), type (general travel insurance and premium travel insurance), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Homeowners Insurance Market: The Global Homeowners Insurance Market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.01 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 4.18%. This homeowners insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fire and theft, house damage, floods and earthquake, and others), source (captive, independent agent, and direct response), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Personal Accident and Health (PA&H) Insurance Market: The personal accident and health insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 665.73 billion. This personal accident and health insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal health insurance and personal accidental insurance), age group (adults, senior citizens, and children), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Motor Vehicle Insurance Market: The motor vehicle insurance market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.68% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 405.19 billion. This motor vehicle insurance market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (personal and commercial), distribution channel (brokers, direct, banks, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

With each report, you can:

Discover and analyze market opportunities with forecasting techniques.

Evaluate the growth potential of the market at a detailed level with historical and projected data.

Stay updated on the most recent industry and market trends.

Develop and validate your strategies using critical and actionable insights.

Assess competitive risks and key success factors in the relevant market.

These bundle reports would be beneficial to the companies including:

Reliance Capital Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd.

The Allstate Corp.

American International Group Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc.

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.

Admiral Group plc

Wells Fargo and Co.

British United Provident Association Ltd.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

And more

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio