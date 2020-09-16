Insurance Outsourcing Firm, Covenir Unveils New Brand and Website to Reflect Boundary-Breaking Culture

WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance outsourcing firm, Covenir has unveiled a new brand identity and website to better reflect its role in helping insurers defy their limits in the ever-changing world of insurance.

"We like to say that we help insurers color outside the lines – expanding into new markets and seizing emerging opportunities," President and General Manager, David Squibb says. "When we started the creative rebranding process, we were naturally drawn to bold, unexpected designs that reflect our culture of boundary-breaking innovation," he adds.

The mark of Covenir's new logo is a modern and colorful interpretation of a pie chart, which represents the many segments of an insurer's business. The purple slice illustrates Covenir seamlessly plugging into an insurer's business model to engage policyholders and execute on brand promises.

The company's colorful new website was designed to instill the idea that anything is possible – and within the world of insurance outsourcing, it almost is. The company is known for customizing its suite of back office insurance services to accommodate nearly any need. While perusing the site, visitors will discover:

Covenir's core suite of back-office insurance capabilities, which include FNOL & Claims, Customer Service, Print/Virtual Mail Room, Premium Services, Underwriting and Product Advisors/Sales

Featured case studies, which bring those services to life by illustrating exactly how the firm has helped insurers capture new markets and efficiencies

Enlightenment – a collection of thought leadership articles, penned by Covenir leaders

Of course, the site and thought leadership will continue to evolve to provide an engaging and informative experience for all who visit.

"In the current environment of rapid change, insurers are challenged to be more agile than ever before. It's clear to me that we have an important role to play in helping forward-thinking insurers tackle the future," Squibb says. "That's the spirit that drives our people and our new brand."

ABOUT COVENIR

Covenir powers insurance potential by helping insurers and MGAs bring their growth plans to life. Outsourced insurance services include customer service, premium services, FNOL and claims, underwriting, policy advising/sales, print and distribution, and virtual mail room services. Covenir's customers include insurance carriers, MGAs/brokers, insuretechs, and state insurance government agencies. To learn more, visit https://www.covenirbpo.com/

