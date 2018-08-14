Insurance Professionals Gather at ACORD Connect 2018 to Drive Efficiency and Collaboration in the Insurance Industry

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACORD, the global standards-setting body for the insurance industry, will bring together industry professionals for two days of learning and collaboration at ACORD Connect 2018, to be held October 10-11, 2018 in New Orleans.

ACORD Connect participants will have the opportunity to explore important strategic issues facing the industry, enhance their expertise with ACORD Standards & Architecture, and earn valuable continuing education credits through professional development sessions. The program will provide ample opportunity to network with thought leaders and key influencers from both operational and technology roles throughout the global insurance industry.

"The insurance industry continues our transition in the face of accelerating change. Winning carriers are transforming their operating models to enable faster, simpler, and more convenient ways to share data and transact business," said Bill Pieroni, President and CEO of ACORD. "ACORD is in a unique position to bring stakeholders together to share ideas, learn, network, and turn insights into action. ACORD Connect is where our industry recognizes collective accomplishments in Standards implementation and advocacy, as well as ensuring that all of our members have the required assets to achieve and sustain success."

Highlights of ACORD Connect include:

CEO Keynote : ACORD CEO Bill Pieroni will present results of the ACORD Global Insurance Marketplace Study, which leverages 10 years of data across 90 countries and more than 8,500 insurers. Global insurance companies face a myriad of strategic and tactical choices, including products, customer segments, geographies, channels, and more. However, only four distinct insurance strategies truly matter. This study examines each of these strategies along with the key factors required for successful execution across four distinct types of global markets.

: ACORD CEO will present results of the ACORD Global Insurance Marketplace Study, which leverages 10 years of data across 90 countries and more than 8,500 insurers. Global insurance companies face a myriad of strategic and tactical choices, including products, customer segments, geographies, channels, and more. However, only four distinct insurance strategies truly matter. This study examines each of these strategies along with the key factors required for successful execution across four distinct types of global markets. Guest Keynote : Classical violinist and innovative composer Kai Kight uses music as a metaphor to inspire individuals and organizations across the world to compose paths of imagination and fulfillment. In an emotionally powerful presentation, Kai will perform original music and share stories from his own transformation as an artist, translating these insights into takeaways that audiences can easily infuse into their own lives and work environments.

: Classical violinist and innovative composer uses music as a metaphor to inspire individuals and organizations across the world to compose paths of imagination and fulfillment. In an emotionally powerful presentation, Kai will perform original music and share stories from his own transformation as an artist, translating these insights into takeaways that audiences can easily infuse into their own lives and work environments. ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge international final round : The AIIC brings together insurance innovators across all lines of business, investors and venture capital partners, technology startups, and industry mentors. Startups competed for spots in the regional Semi-Finals, where their live pitches to the panel of judges were evaluated based on ingenuity, impact, applicability, and quality of articulation. All six finalists will present their innovations at the global finals in New Orleans in October, competing for increased recognition and total prizes worth approximately $150,000 .

: The AIIC brings together insurance innovators across all lines of business, investors and venture capital partners, technology startups, and industry mentors. Startups competed for spots in the regional Semi-Finals, where their live pitches to the panel of judges were evaluated based on ingenuity, impact, applicability, and quality of articulation. All six finalists will present their innovations at the global finals in in October, competing for increased recognition and total prizes worth approximately . ACORD Awards : Industry leaders and ACORD members will be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions with a number of prestigious awards, including the Millennial Women's Choice, the Industry Contributor Award, the Case Study Award, the Global Citizens Award, the Leadership Award, and the Implementation Journey Award.

: Industry leaders and ACORD members will be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions with a number of prestigious awards, including the Millennial Women's Choice, the Industry Contributor Award, the Case Study Award, the Global Citizens Award, the Leadership Award, and the Implementation Journey Award. Breakout sessions: Educational sessions will cover multiple lines of business, including Property & Casualty, Life & Annuity, and Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial. Strategic topics to be explored include Customer Experience, Emerging Tech, Data & Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Business/IT Strategy.

ACORD Connect will include participants from a wide range of carriers, brokers, vendors, and other industry stakeholders, including Aon, Swiss Re, AIG, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, Prudential, The Hartford, Travelers, TransUnion, Accenture, Cincinnati Insurance, CNA, IVANS, IDMA, Celent, Novarica, XCeedance, Avyst, A.M. Best, and NetVU.

Visit http://www.acord.org/acordevent for registration and a detailed event schedule.

Learn more about ACORD at www.acord.org.

Media Contact: Beth Jarecki, 917-364-6044, beth@lpendragonus.com

SOURCE ACORD

Related Links

acord.org

