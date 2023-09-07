Insurance Quantified Welcomes Jeremy Johnson as Strategic Advisor

News provided by

Insurance Quantified

07 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Quantified, a leading commercial P&C underwriting technology provider, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Johnson as the company's latest strategic advisor. Johnson joins David Siegel, David Michelson, Edward Sweeney, and John "Jay" Nichols on Insurance Quantified's Advisory Council, which brings together distinguished experts from the insurance, financial services and technology industries to provide valuable direction and ensure high impact for clients.

Johnson brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership in the insurance sector where he has been a champion of leveraging technology to advance the industry. He is the retired CEO of Protective Insurance, where he was one of Insurance Quantified's inaugural customers. He also held the position of President, U.S. Commercial at AIG, where he oversaw underwriting, distribution, claims and operations across multiple regions, and served as the Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Insurance Company. 

"I'm excited to join Insurance Quantified in an advisory capacity," said Johnson. "The company's vision and proven ability to deliver was the reason I chose to partner with them during my time at Protective. Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for the transformative power technology can have when developed and delivered with purpose and strategic intention. Insurance Quantified has demonstrated that very same belief as it has grown and evolved in recent years and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of this mission."

"We're delighted to welcome Jeremy to our advisory team," said Brian Modesitt, Chief Executive Officer of Insurance Quantified. "He's achieved success across a diverse range of leadership positions in the industry and brings an unparalleled view  and commitment to innovation that perfectly complements our mission. His insights will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping our dynamic future."

About Insurance Quantified

Insurance Quantified is an underwriting technology provider that arms commercial property and casualty insurance carriers and MGAs with the data and analytics they need to grow their business, improve underwriting profitability and be a preferred partner and employer. Backed by Two Sigma, a pioneer and global leader in the financial sciences, we believe that systematically delivering the right data to the right people at the right time will enable faster coverage decisions, more agile product innovation and significant risk reduction for all participants in the underwriting value chain. In June 2023, Insurance Quantified acquired Groundspeed Analytics, the market leader in ingestion and data solutions for the commercial P&C industry. Learn more at http://www.insurancequantified.com.

Media Contact
Jed Hamilton
 +1 212 380 7455
[email protected]

SOURCE Insurance Quantified

Also from this source

First Light Chooses Insurance Quantified's SubmissionIQ to Drive Game-Changing Underwriting Speed and Accuracy

Insurance Quantified Acquires Groundspeed Analytics, Creating the Leading Underwriting Technology Provider to the Commercial P&C Industry

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.